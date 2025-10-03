Pandemonium broke out during the annual New Yam festival in Idogun community, Ose local government area of Ondo State

Some irate youths allegedly beat up the traditional ruler, Oba Moses Bakare, his wife, and his son, identified as Victor

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed the action the police command has taken after the crisis

Idogun community, Ondo state - Angry youths allegedly beat up Oba Moses Bakare, his wife, and his son, identified as Victor, during the annual New Yam festival in Idogun community, Ose local government area of Ondo State.

The incident left the monarch injured while his wife was reportedly beaten and stripped half-naked on Friday, October 3, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, a resident, who pleaded anonymity, said some residents had long been at loggerheads with the traditional ruler.

“The angry youths really assaulted the monarch and his wife, and son. We don’t know what caused it, but we know that some youths in the community don’t like the Oba; we don’t know why.

“If not the swift intervention of security operatives, the matter would have degenerated to a full-blown crisis in the town.”

What is the New Year's Festival?

The New Yam Festival marks the beginning of the yam harvest season in different parts of Nigeria.

It is a time to give thanks to God for a bountiful harvest during the farming season.

The festival is also an act of cultural revival and a time to foster unity, peace, and bonding among members of the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that an investigation had commenced following the ugly incident.

“The case is under investigation, and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”

Angry youths beat Osun monarch to pulp

Recall that an abominable incident occurred in the Egbedore local government area of Osun state on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The newly installed Ajeniju of Halleluyah, Oba Jelili Olaiya, was beaten and injured by angry youths.

Ido Osun community youths attacked and beat the traditional ruler for appointing the Chief Imam in a disputed community.

Pandemonium breaks out during New Yam Festival in Ondo state

