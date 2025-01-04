Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osun state - Angry youths have beaten the newly installed Ajeniju of Halleluyah, Oba Jelili Olaiya, to a pulp in Egbedore local government area of Osun state

The traditional ruler was beaten by Ido Osun community youths for installing a Chief Imam, conducting Jumat service on their land.

Youths beat Osun monarch for appointing Imam on disputed community Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

The crisis started after Oba Olaiya was promoted from a community head to Part II king without the consent of Ido-Osun community.

The people of Ido-Osun were reportedly not pleased when Oba Olaiya was made king claiming he is under the community.

Oba Olaiya was said to have built his palace on Ido Osun land which further angered the youths.

As reported by The Nation, a security source said:

“Last week, he turbaned one Ahmad Tijani as Chief Imam while we still have Chief Imam in Ido-Osun. Today they were gathering at the palace for Jumat service which the new Imam will preside over, the youths from Ido Osun revolted, he was beaten and injured when the matter escalated”

Another security source said:

“Police later rescued the monarch from the scene and he has been detained at the police station. He would be taken to hospital very soon because he was badly injured.”

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to phone calls as at the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng