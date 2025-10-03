Operatives of the Ebonyi state police command have arrested the General Overseer of Champion the Truth Cathedral, Bishop Ndibueze Okorie Onyagoziri

Ebonyi state

Ebonyi state - The General Overseer of Champion the Truth Cathedral, Bishop Ndibueze Okorie Onyagoziri, has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sex with a 22-year-old female church member in Ebonyi state.

Bishop Onyagoziri was said to have had canal knowledge of female church members who were in need.

The victim, who is a sickle cell patient, said she started living in the church with the pastor to heal her from the illness through divine treatment.

As reported by The Punch, the victim in a viral video said the “spiritual healing” failed to solve her case as it worsened.

According to the lady, the bishop allegedly assured her that a seven-day sex with him was all she needed for her genotype to change from SS to AA.

The lady gave in to the option because the sickness had already taken the lives of her three other siblings.

She lamented that her health issues became compounded after the seven-day sexual affair with the pastor.

She informed her elder sister, who told her to return home since the so-called divine treatment was no longer working.

“The Bishop repeatedly threatened to upload pictures of our sexual activities if I left him.”

The lady lamented that she saw her nude pictures with the cleric on social media, eliciting reactions after she moved to the village.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said the pastor was in their custody even as an investigation was ongoing on the matter.

“Yes, the bishop is with us here at the police headquarters, Abakaliki. I don’t have any other information as the case is under investigation.

“On Wednesday, October 1, he was arrested by our men and brought to the state police command over the act.”

Pastor remanded in prison for sleeping with daughter

Recall that 42-year-old Pastor Samson Ajayi landed in trouble for sleeping with his teenage daughter for 4 years.

The police prosecution, Martins Olowofeso, narrated how Pastor Ajayi committed the offence in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Pastor Ajayi claimed that his act was a generational curse because his father also did the same thing to his sister.

Pastor arrested for N1.3billion fraud, money laundering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested a clergyman, Ebonyi, on charges of defrauding people through his foundation.

The pastor promised victims up to $20 billion but required them to register first, with approximately N1.8 million.

Following his arrest, the pastor would face court proceedings once the EFCC concludes its initial investigation.

