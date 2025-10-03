Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have been thrown into mourning over the death of a lawmaker's son

Hon. Bamidele Adeola, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, lost his undergraduate son

The Speaker, Et. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has paid a condolence visit to the family of Hon. Adeola over the tragic incident

Oyo state - Hon. Bamidele Adeola, a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, has lost his son to the cold hands of death.

It was gathered that the 200-level student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, died after a brief illness on Friday.

Hon Bamidele Adeola's son dies after a brief illness.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Et. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin described the incident as heartbreaking and deeply painful.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Ogundoyin stated this during a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

“This is a painful loss not just for Hon.Bamidele Adeola and his family, but for all of us who are his colleagues, friends, and fellow parents. Words cannot capture the sorrow we feel at this moment.”

The Speaker extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Oyo State House of Assembly.

He assured the bereaved family of the Assembly’s prayers and support during this difficult time.

The heartbroken father expressed appreciation for the Speaker’s visit and the outpouring of love from colleagues and the public.

Oyo speaker pays condolence visit to lawmaker who lost undergraduate son. Photo credit: @Oyoaffairs

