A 73-year-old man identified as Chief Abraham Areola, who was allegedly attacked in public by the Olorile of Orile Ifo in Ogun state, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, has cried out to Nigerians and relevant authorities for protection from the monarch.

Ogun government has ordered a probe as the monarch was caught on video assaulting the 73-year-old chief. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Viral video: How Ogun monarch allegedly assaulted the 73-year-old chief

The victim, in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, February 2, alleged that the monarch had vowed to “kill me.”

Recall that a video showing the elderly man being repeatedly assaulted and publicly humiliated on the street over an alleged chieftaincy dispute surfaced online and went viral, attracting reactions from Nigerians.

However, the victim claimed the monarch threatened him over the viral video.

Dapo Abiodun' aide explains why the chief was attacked

Although the monarch denied being the person seen humiliating the elderly man in the video during a separate interview with The Punch on Sunday.

The victim, and Emmanuel Ojo, the senior special assistant on new media to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, confirmed the monarch’s identity in an interview with the Punch.

Ojo, the governor's aide, explained that the chief was attacked due to a kingship supremacy dispute.

He said:

“This incident reportedly stemmed from a kingship supremacy dispute.

“The king allegedly took offence at Chief Areoola Abraham Love’s perceived support for a coronet Oba named Wasiu (as mentioned in the video). In response, he confronted the elderly man in his area and treated him in a manner unbefitting of a traditional ruler.”

The elderly chief begs Nigerians for protection

Recounting the horrific attack, the elderly man emphasised that he still had not been told what his offence was and pleaded for Nigerians to come to his aid.

He narrated how he was beaten on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2025, even when he pleaded with the monarch and his men that he was ill.

He said:

“I wasn’t feeling well, so I went out to get some food when he saw me. He called me over, and that’s when they beating started.

“I didn’t offend him in any way. I told him that if I had wronged him, he should have called for me. I still don’t know what my offence is.”

Speaking further, the local chief explained why he is yet to report the alleged assault to the relevant authorities including the Ogun state police command.

In an interview with the Punch, he said:

“I couldn’t do anything since he claimed to own the Nigeria Police Force and dared me to go to any authority I know. What could I do?

“I want Nigerians to come to my aid. He has vowed to kill me.”

See the video and photo of the chief who was allegedly beaten below:

Ogun govt vows to probe monarch who molested man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state government has vowed to investigate a viral video showing how the Oloorile of Orile Ifo in Ifo LGA, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, allegedly subjected Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Reacting to the video, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the act as “inappropriate and inhumane.”

Akinmade said:

“This will be investigated, and if proven to be true, necessary action will be taken.”

Source: Legit.ng