“Boko Haram is Becoming Part of Our Lives”: Obasanjo Laments
- A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has cried out about the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency
- Obasanjo said the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency have become part of the people's lives in Nigeria
- He urged Nigerians to ask the necessary questions to be able to deal with the Boko Haram insurgency that is now becoming a monster
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, lamented that the Boko Haram insurgency had become a part of daily life for Nigerians
Obasanjo urged the federal government to confront the menace with deeper questioning and stronger resolve.
He said terrorism is now becoming a monster within the country.
Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the public presentation of Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, on Friday, October 3, 2025, in Abuja.
As reported by The Punch, the book was authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.).
Obasanjo commended Irabor for documenting his experiences in the fight against terrorism for posterity.
The former president described the effort of the ex-CDS as an act of courage.
“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our lives. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?
“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?
“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country.”
Gunned down as Boko Haram set palace on fire
Recall that two people were reportedly gunned down by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attacked and burnt down the district head's palace in Kirawa town in the Gwoza local government area of Borno.
Reports indicated that the incident happened when the terrorists attacked the community, which shared a border with Cameroon, on Monday night, September 29.
The terrorists killed two civilians, while one other person was injured. He added that many people in the village have fled to Cameroon as the attackers burnt down the palace and other buildings in the community.
Read more stories on Boko Haram attacks:
- Jonathan Mentions Name of Ex-President Boko Haram Chose as Negotiator
- Chibok Girls Tragedy: Jonathan Speaks on Scar to Die With
- Nigerian Governor Announces State-Wide Fast to End Boko Haram Terror
- “Boko Haram on the Verge of Taking Over Entire LG in My State,” Nigerian Governor Raises Alarm
- Nigeria’s Defence Spending Tops N12.6trn in War Against Boko Haram
Boko Haram terrorists attack Adamawa community
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram militants attacked Wagga, Mungono community in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State on September 23, 2025, killing four residents and burning property.
Survivors recount harrowing experiences as families are displaced, homes and shops destroyed, and victims receive treatment at Cottage Hospital, Madagali.
Residents lament lack of government intervention, relying on the Red Cross for aid, as fear and insecurity continue to grip the community.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.