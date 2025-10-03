A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has cried out about the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency

Obasanjo said the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency have become part of the people's lives in Nigeria

He urged Nigerians to ask the necessary questions to be able to deal with the Boko Haram insurgency that is now becoming a monster

FCT, Abuja - A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, lamented that the Boko Haram insurgency had become a part of daily life for Nigerians

Obasanjo urged the federal government to confront the menace with deeper questioning and stronger resolve.

He said terrorism is now becoming a monster within the country.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the public presentation of Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, on Friday, October 3, 2025, in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the book was authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.).

Obasanjo commended Irabor for documenting his experiences in the fight against terrorism for posterity.

The former president described the effort of the ex-CDS as an act of courage.

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our lives. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?

“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country.”

Gunned down as Boko Haram set palace on fire

Recall that two people were reportedly gunned down by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attacked and burnt down the district head's palace in Kirawa town in the Gwoza local government area of Borno.

Reports indicated that the incident happened when the terrorists attacked the community, which shared a border with Cameroon, on Monday night, September 29.

The terrorists killed two civilians, while one other person was injured. He added that many people in the village have fled to Cameroon as the attackers burnt down the palace and other buildings in the community.

