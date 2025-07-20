Former first lady, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly declared that her marriage to former President Muhammadu Buhari was in good shape before the erstwhile Nigerian leader died on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Farooq Kperogi, a US-based Nigerian professor of journalism, issued an apology to Aisha over his recent claim that she was no longer married to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng reports that Professor Kperogi explained that although the controversial information came from "a highly trusted source", sharing it publicly was a grave mistake

FCT, Abuja - Aisha Buhari, widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has said her marriage to the late ex-Nigerian leader was intact.

According to Professor Farooq Kperogi, Aisha reacted to a claim that she was no longer married to the late former president.

Legit.ng recalls that Prof. Kperogi recently alleged that Aisha had dropped Buhari as her surname and reverted to her maiden name, Halilu.

He further alleged that Aisha was reluctant to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to care for Buhari when he became ill. Kperogi was reacting to quotes attributed to Aisha, which claimed Buhari had asked her to seek forgiveness from Nigerians on his behalf.

Kperogi maintained that the couple were no longer married.

But following the heavy interest his post generated, the scholar apologised to Aisha in a fresh message on Sunday, July 20.

He said the consequence of his July 16 Facebook update is "one of the worst and cruelest lapses of judgment I have ever committed in my life".

He wrote on his verified Facebook page:

"Although I absolutely should have foreseen it, I honestly didn’t anticipate the profoundly painful consequences that my July 16 Facebook update titled “Aisha Buhari, Divorce, and Forgiveness Claim” would have on former First Lady Mrs. Aisha Buhari and people closest to her.

"It’s one of the worst and cruelest lapses of judgment I have ever committed in my life, and it has been a source of unfathomable personal anguish for me these past few days."

Aisha's 'position' on marriage to Buhari

Explaining that his source's integrity is "unimpeachable", Prof. Kperogi said the source insisted that Aisha was divorced from late Buhari, but the person "never intended for it to become public."

Continuing, Kperogi stated that Sani Zorro, a former aide to the former first lady, disclosed that Aisha's marriage was intact.

"Going public with the information was an error on my part, as not every well-sourced information is for public consumption.

"On the other side, Alhaji Sani Zorro, former SSA to the First Lady on Public Affairs, whom I hold in the highest esteem, has reached out to question the accuracy of my claims.

"I will not contest the particulars and veracity of the information with Alhaji Sani, who conveyed the former First Lady’s position that her marriage was intact. After all, as the late MKO Abiola memorably said, no one can give you a haircut in your absence.

"Clearly, Mrs. Buhari herself has the ultimate authority and right to define the status of her marriage with her late husband. Her truth should be respected as supreme, whatever other facts may exist."

He concluded:

"To Mrs. Aisha Buhari, I offer my heartfelt and unreserved apology for the needless and deeply regrettable hurt I have caused. I am truly sorry."

Snapshot of Aisha Buhari

Legit.ng reports that Adamawa-born Aisha married Muhammadu Buhari in 1989. Buhari had five children from a previous marriage to Safinatu Yusuf.

Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari have five children together and one grandchild.

