Farooq Kperogi, who claimed in a Facebook post that Aisha Buhari's marriage had collapsed before the death of her husband, has issued a public apology

He stated that he could not confirm whether the late president had apologised to anyone, he remained certain about the status of Buhari's marriage

Kperogi explained the reason behind his apology but maintained that his initial report reflected the truth

Professor of Journalism, Farooq Kperogi, has issued a lengthy apology to Nigeria’s former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, following a controversial post in which he claimed her marriage had ended before the death of her husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Days earlier, Kperogi had stated on his verified Facebook page that he doubted reports suggesting the late president had apologised to anyone before his death.

However, he confidently asserted that Aisha Buhari was no longer married to the former leader, alleging she was not with him in Kaduna and only returned to care for him as the father of her children.

In a fresh post on his Facebook page, the US-based academic publicly apologised to Mrs Buhari. He admitted he had not foreseen the emotional toll his earlier statement would have on her and those close to her.

Kperogi described the post as one of the “worst and cruellest lapses of judgement” he had ever made.

He also confessed that the backlash had caused him personal anguish over the past few days.

Kperogi defends his source but admits error

Speaking on the credibility of his source, Kperogi said the person who shared the information about Aisha Buhari’s alleged marriage crash has “unimpeachable integrity.”

He maintained that the claim about the former First Lady’s marital status was true, but clarified that his source had not intended for the information to be made public.

The professor acknowledged that it was an error of judgement to publish the sensitive details.

Aide to Aisha Buhari disputes claim

Kperogi also noted that Alhaji Sani Zorro, an aide to Aisha Buhari on Public Affairs, strongly disputed his claims.

According to Zorro, the former first lady remained married to President Buhari until his passing.

Quoting the late MKO Abiola, Kperogi wrote, “No one can give you a haircut in your absence,” in reference to the dispute about the true state of the former first family’s relationship.

“The hurt was greater than the truth” – Kperogi

In his final remarks, Kperogi stated that only Aisha Buhari could accurately speak about what transpired in her marriage.

He stressed that the emotional pain his post had caused outweighed the truth it may have carried.

He further clarified that he had no malicious intent, nor was he influenced by any external party, and that he did not aim to harm the former first lady in any way.

This development follows the recent death of Nigeria’s former president, which sparked numerous reactions and reflections on his legacy across social media.

