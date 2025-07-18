In a trending video on Friday, July 18, President Bola Tinubu spoke about his relationship with the late billionaire businessman Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on June 28, at the age of 94

Tinubu, who visited the family of the late Dantata in Kano on Friday to offer condolences, recalled seeking Dantata’s blessings during the 2023 presidential election campaign

The president extended condolences to the Dantata family, Kano state, and the nation, adding that “we have lost a titan”

On Friday, July 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman and renowned businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as a man who was generous and committed to the great value of Nigeria.

In a trending video, Tinubu described his visit to Kano as not just official, but a deeply personal gesture of respect and sorrow for the loss of a man who meant so much to his family and the nation at large.

“How Kano Billionaire Businessman Dantata Prayed for Me Before 2023 Election,” Tinubu Breaks Silence

How Aminu Dantata was buried

Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aminu Dantata, is a foremost philanthropist and influential elder statesman, widely revered for his quiet support to institutions.

Dantata, who clocked 94 on May 19, 2025, reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The Nigerian elder statesman and Kano billionaire, who died in the early hours on Saturday, June 28, was laid to rest in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The burial of the late billionaire was accompanied by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, who also led the body from Abu Shabi.

“How Kano Billionaire Businessman Dantata Prayed for Me Before 2023 Election,” Tinubu Breaks Silence. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Tinubu pens emotional tribute to Dantata

But speaking on Friday, during his visit to Kano, Tinubu paid tribute to the the late patriarch as he noted that Dantata’s life was marked by generosity, spiritual depth, and a rare devotion to humanitarian causes.

“But here is a man of immense personality, honesty, integrity, and philanthropy, commitment of humanity in every aspect of the world. He’s so generous, so good, so committed to the great value of our country. He’s a great man.”

Speaking further, the president noted that he shared a close personal bond with the late Dantata and had sought his blessings before contesting in the 2023 general elections.

“I miss him, very, very close to my family, and I came here and sought his prayer before the election. He gave me that prayer,” Tinubu added.

Watch as the video as Tinubu speaks about Dantata below;

