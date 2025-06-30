Before his death, Aminu Dantata expressed a deep sense of detachment from life, stating he no longer found joy and was prepared to depart in peace and faith

In a 2022 meeting with Kashim Shettima, Dantata reflected on outliving his peers, asked for forgiveness from anyone he may have wronged, and forgave all who wronged him

Despite his readiness for the afterlife, he prayed for Nigeria’s peace and divine guidance, leaving behind a legacy of humility, philanthropy, and national impact

Before his passing at the age of 94, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most respected businessmen and elder statesmen, had revealed his growing detachment from worldly affairs, expressing a heartfelt wish to depart life in peace and faith.

In a poignant reflection shared during a courtesy visit by then All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, in 2022, Dantata, openly spoke about how life had lost its flavour for him, as many of his close associates and friends had passed on.

“I am just waiting for my time,” the then 91 aged man, Dantata, said.

Speaking with quiet dignity, Dantata said:

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.”

The Kano-born philanthropist and industrialist expressed his hope that he had not wronged anyone during his lifetime, and if he had, he wished for their forgiveness, Daily Trust reported.

In turn, he offered full forgiveness to anyone who may have wronged him.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren,” he added with deep emotion." he said.

Prayers for peace and national unity

Despite his personal readiness for the end, Dantata remained prayerful for Nigeria’s peace and unity. He extended his blessings to the nation, saying:

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone. We pray for His continued guidance and protection.”

His calm demeanour and spiritual disposition at that time left a lasting impression on those present.

Visit led by Shettima to honour northern statesmen

The remarks came during a high-level visit led by Shettima, who was consulting northern stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

He was accompanied by then Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as Musa Gwadabe, General Lawal Jafaru Isah, and elder statesman Tanko Yakasai, Vanguard reported.

The delegation also stopped at the Kano Cancer Centre, a major health project nearing completion at the time, before Shettima’s departure from the state.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata passed away on Saturday, 29 June 2024, in his 94th year. His legacy lives on as a businessman, philanthropist, and national figure who shaped Nigeria’s economic development and whose humility in old age continues to inspire admiration.

