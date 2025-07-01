Aminu Dantata, Nigerian elder statesman and Kano billionaire, who died in the early hours on Saturday, June 28, has been laid to rest in Medina, Saudi Arabia

The remains of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, an elder statesman and Nigerian billionaire, arrived in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for burial on Tuesday, July 1. The burial of the late billionaire was accompanied by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, who also led the body from Abu Shabi.

Sanusi Dantata, son of the business mogul, announced the development in a social media post on Tuesday, adding that Dangote escorted the body of his great-uncle from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia for the burial.

The tweet reads in part:

“Aliko Dangote personally went and escorted the remains of his great-uncle, the late Alh. Aminu Dantata, from Abu Dhabi to Madinah, where he will be buried at the Baqiyya cemetery."

Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman passed away at the age of 94. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28.

Bashir Ahmad, who served as a media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, while mourning the late businessman, stated that "Kano has lost one of its greatest sons and Nigeria has lost a true elder statesman". The former presidential aide explained that Dantata will be remembered for his significant contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development.

How old is Alhassan Dantata?

The late Dantata clocked 93 on May 19, 2024. He is a scion of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, who was renowned across the north as Alhassan Dogo due to his height. The late business mogul has founded and co-founded several companies in different sectors of the economy.

Some of these included the Jaiz Bank, Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, and several others. History has it that the foremost Kano business mogul was a member of the National Movement, an organisation that later metamorphosed into the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

His burial was attended by several Nigerian dignitaries, including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Umar Namadi of Kano and Jigawa. The federal government delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The burial was also attended by the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje. Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president and many dignitaries from Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Tinubu bows to Alhassan Dantata

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21.

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility.

Details of Tuesday’s discussion have not been made public as of the time of filing this report.

