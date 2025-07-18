President Bola Tinubu will be paying his condolence visit to Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata

The presidency announced the plan in a statement on Friday morning, adding that the visit would be on the same day

Dantata passed away at the age of 94. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to visit Kano and condole with the family of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, on Friday, July 18, as announced by the presidency.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday morning, stating that this was due to the fact that the president was not in the country when the billionaire died.

Onanuga's statement reads in part:

"President Tinubu was out of the country at the time of Dantata’s passing but directed some of his ministers, led by the Defence Minister, to attend the burial in Saudi Arabia as a mark of honour for the late nonagenarian."

How Dantata died

The Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman passed away at the age of 93. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.

The remains of the elder statesman arrived in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for burial on Tuesday, July 1. The burial ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including Aliko Dangote.

Sanusi Dantata, son of the business mogul, announced the development in a social media post on Tuesday, adding that Dangote escorted the body of his great-uncle from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia for the burial.

How old is Aminu Dantata?

The late Dantata clocked 93 on May 19, 2024. He is a scion of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, who was renowned across the north as Alhassan Dogo due to his height. The late business mogul founded and co-founded several companies in different sectors of the economy.

Some of these included the Jaiz Bank, Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, and several others. History has it that the foremost Kano business mogul was a member of the National Movement, an organisation that later metamorphosed into the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

His burial was attended by several Nigerian dignitaries, including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Umar Namadi of Kano and Jigawa states, respectively. The federal government delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The burial was also attended by the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president and many dignitaries from Nigeria.

Photos of Tinubu bowing to Dantata trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility.

Details of their discussion, however, were not made public. The photos of the late billionaire with the president trended online after he passed away.

