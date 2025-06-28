Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has explained why the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu should consider immortalising the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata

Atiku, in a statement issued on Saturday, June 28, urged the federal government to rename a public institution after the late billionaire businessman Dantata

Dantata was buried in Saudi Arabia according to family arrangements, and a funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held for him

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, billionaire businessman, as an “earthshaking loss”.

Atiku describes the death of billionaire businessman Alhaji Aminu Dantata as “earthshaking loss”. Photo credit: @atiku

FG told to immortalise Aminu Dantata

Dantata, a philanthropist, reportedly passed away at the age of 94.

In a statement issued by his media office on Saturday, June 28, Atiku advised the federal government to immortalise Dantata by renaming a public institution after him to recognise his “immeasurable services” to humanity and the nation’s economy.

He said the late businessman’s impact was felt across Nigeria and Africa, especially on job creation.

“Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity. It is impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family,” he said.

Speaking further, Atiku added that Dantata was a risk taker, one of the qualities of great entrepreneurs and business investors.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent a message to Tinubu's government while reacting to the death of businessman Dantata. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

"Alhaji Dantata was not merely a business icon he was a conscience of his generation. Through quiet philanthropy, principled leadership, and an unshakable commitment to the upliftment of society, he etched his name into the soul of our nation. His humility in affluence, wisdom in counsel, and generosity in service made him a pillar of not just Kano but of Nigeria’s moral and developmental landscape.

"As we bid farewell to this titan of integrity and compassion, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate Council, and the people of Nigeria. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, multiply his rewards, and grant him eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus. -AA

Dantata: Kano holds absentia funeral prayer

Legit.ng earlier reported that funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held on Saturday, June 28, in Kano for Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The prayer, held at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Kano metropolis, was led by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that thousands of sympathisers, including prominent personalities such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, attended the prayer to honour the memory of the deceased.

