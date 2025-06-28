Nigeria has lost a foremost philanthropist and influential elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, to the cold hand of death

Dantata, who clocked 94 on May 19, 2025, reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, June 28, and he is expected to be buried in an Islamic way

Bashir Ahmad, a Kano-based politician and former presidential aide, announced the demise of the business mogul on Saturday morning

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman, has passed away at the age of 94. Former presidential aide and Kano politician, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28.

Ahmad, who served as a media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that "Kano has lost one of its greatest sons and Nigeria has lost a true elder statesman". The former presidential aide explained that Dantata will be remembered for his significant contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development.

How old is Alhassan Dantata?

The late Dantata clocked 93 on May 19, 2024. He is a scion of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, who was renowned across the north as Alhassan Dogo due to his height. The late business mogul has founded and co-founded several companies in different sectors of the economy.

Some of these included the Jaiz Bank, Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, and several others. History has it that the foremost Kano business mogul was a member of the National Movement, an organisation that later metamorphosed into the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

Nigerians mourn as Alhassan Dantata dies

Following Ahmad's tweet, many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to mourn the demise of the philanthropist. Below are some of their comments:

Blockstar commented:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. The passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata is a great loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus."

Abolaji Bayo prayed:

"O Allah! Forgive him, have mercy upon him. Give him peace and absolve him. Receive him with honour and make his grave spacious. Wash him with water, snow, and hail, cleanse him from faults as clean a white garment from impurity."

Kate Okpara tweeted:

"When Tafawa Balewa was murdered by Igbo coup plotters, this great man swore he would get justice for him. He single-handedly bought 10 armoured tanks for the Nigerian Army. The rest is now history. Rest in peace, patriot!"

Olakunle Adisa reacted:

"A legendary Kano man and Nigerian elder statesman of immense wealth, influence and monumental impact has passed on. May Allah grant him eternal rest in Al Jannah Firdaus."

Abubakar Sadiq mourned:

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus with his blessings and mercy."

