Adams Oshiomhole urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to investigate alleged mismanagement of state funds during Godwin Obaseki’s administration, focusing on the Radisson Hotel project

Oshiomhole criticised the poor state of roads built under Obaseki and challenged him to publicly answer questions as part of efforts to “rescue” Edo

He called for unity and cooperation between former governors, praising Okpebholo’s efforts to bring peace and cohesion to Edo state

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North and former governor of the state, has called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to investigate his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking on Thursday, July 10, during an event celebrating the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Okpebholo’s election victory, Oshiomhole insisted that Okpebholo now has the opportunity and duty to look into alleged mismanagement involving state funds.

Following the court’s ruling, Oshiomhole calls on Governor Okpebholo to probe Obaseki’s administration. Photo credit: @EdoStateGovt

Source: Twitter

Calls to examine the controversial Radisson Hotel project

Oshiomhole specifically mentioned the Radisson Hotel project, initiated under Obaseki’s administration as part of a plan to boost tourism and economic growth.

The senator claimed that tens of billions of naira meant for the project were mishandled.

“Now we are told Edo is a minority shareholder. You now have time to look into that,” Oshiomhole said.

He urged Okpebholo to scrutinise the ownership and financial dealings related to the hotel.

Oshiomhole challenges Obaseki to answer questions publicly

The former governor also criticised the state of roads built during Obaseki’s tenure, comparing them unfavourably to those constructed under his own administration, The Cable reported.

“By the time your Excellency now has time for the second rematch, Obaseki will have to come out from hiding to answer those questions,” he declared.

Oshiomhole added that rescuing Edo means investigating its past issues to prevent future problems.

Call for unity and cooperation between former governors

Oshiomhole called on Obaseki to return to Edo state and work with the current administration, saying,

“Let us all walk on the streets of Benin. Let’s see who did what to affect the life of the people.”

He praised Okpebholo for bringing unity to Edo, stressing that beyond infrastructure, the unity of the people is essential for the state’s progress, Vanguard reported.

Oshiomhole hails Okpebholo’s leadership and unity efforts

Adams Oshiomhole praises Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo. Photo credit: @aoshiomhole

Source: Twitter

Highlighting the significance of unity in a diverse state like Edo, Oshiomhole said,

“Governor Monday, what God has put to stand, no man can bring down," he said.

PDP leaders react to Edo Supreme court verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2024 governorship election in Edo state, has alleged treachery in the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday, July 10.

Similarly, Godwin Obaseki, Governor Monday Okpebholo's predecessor, revealed his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Source: Legit.ng