As the nation continues to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, members of his immediate family have opened up about the man they knew behind the formal title.

Offering rare glimpses into his private world, they spoke about his quiet humour, unshakeable discipline, deep affection for his grandchildren and even the unique gifts he gave to mark special family moments.

Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London clinic after a protracted illness, was flown back to Nigeria on Tuesday and buried in Daura, Katsina State, his ancestral home.

Beyond the ceremonies and tributes from public figures, it was the words of his children and grandchildren that painted the most intriguing portrait of a father and grandfather whose values shaped his family just as they shaped his public life.

Buhari's descendants speak highly of ex-president

Hadiza Muhammadu Buhari, known within the family as Nana, shared childhood memories that reveal the late president’s strict insistence on honesty and respect for others’ property.

She recalled an incident from her school days when he gave her money for textbooks. After buying the books, she used part of the change to buy sweets. When she returned home, Buhari gently rebuked her.

“He said, ‘Nana, that’s improper. If you’re sent to buy something, bring back the change. If they choose to give it to you, accept it. But never take what isn’t yours,’” Nana recounted.

To his children, Buhari was more than the stern soldier and politician seen by the public. Nana described him as warm and quietly affectionate, often calling her “Madam Nana” and sharing light-hearted conversations at home.

Despite the pressures of leadership, she remembered a man who never raised his voice, even when provoked, choosing instead to remain silent.

“He didn’t like noise,” she said softly, “and even when insulted, he would never retaliate — just look at you.”

Buhari's grandchildren recall lovely moments

Buhari’s affection extended beyond his immediate children to his grandchildren, for whom he invented pet names and sometimes offered unusual gifts.

Nana said he had a special fondness for animals, keeping cattle, peacocks and even turtles.

“During his treatment in London,” she added, “I visited him and when I told him I was going back to Nigeria, he smiled and said, ‘Then go and greet Nigerians for me.’”

Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of his younger daughters, described the loss as deeply personal.

“Losing him feels like losing a part of me,” she said.

What she will miss most, she added, is his sense of humour. Despite his well-known reserve, Buhari had a playful side that surfaced in private family moments.

Hanan also expressed gratitude to those Nigerians who, despite political disagreements, offered prayers and forgiveness after his passing.

“All we can say is thank you,” she said simply. “He had good intentions for Nigerians. He belonged to everyone.”

Buhari’s guidance went beyond discipline; he encouraged his children to study, pray and find joy in life’s small pleasures. “He trained me to study, pray and do the things that make us happy,” Hanan recalled.

Among his grandchildren, Sa’adatu Muhammad shared perhaps the most unusual tradition of all. Each time a grandchild was born, Buhari would gift them a pair of turtles — male and female — as pets. Sa’adatu received turtles three separate times, each set eventually dying. When the last ones died, he told her with gentle humour that he wouldn’t replace them again.

For Sa’adatu, these gestures showed a side of Buhari unseen by many: a grandfather who celebrated new life in small, symbolic ways.

Reflecting on public opinion, she defended his reputation:

“Everyone makes mistakes, but no matter what, you cannot call Baba a thief or a tyrant.”

Domestic staff narrate experience with Buhari

Even those outside the family circle felt the late president’s warmth and simplicity. Suleiman Sani Kaita, who served Buhari meals and drinks for years, described a man whose daily habits were modest.

“He loved boiled potatoes and eggs. He drank tea regularly and preferred simple meals,” Kaita revealed.

Despite the pressures of office, Buhari’s staff remembered him for treating them with kindness.

Aliyu Maiwada Masanawa, another long-serving aide, recalled that Buhari gave him the affectionate nickname “Malam Dogo,” a memory he now cherishes. “Since I met him, he treated me like his grandchild,” Masanawa said.

To his family and close staff, Buhari was more than a national figure; he was a man of deep faith and quiet generosity. His personal life was marked by routine, discipline and a sense of humour that surprised those who only saw the stern public image.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

Source: Legit.ng