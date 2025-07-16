Editor’s note: In this piece, Chionye Hencs Odiaka shares how Muhammadu Buhari’s ideals shaped his steps into politics. He describes the discipline, personal conviction, and steady values that made Buhari more than a public figure to many Nigerians.

With deep sorrow and profound reflection, we mourn the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose name will forever be etched in the annals of Nigerian history as a symbol of integrity, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to national discipline and moral uprightness. His transition marks the end of an era, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, especially among those of us who were personally inspired by his ideals.

For me, President Buhari was more than just a national figure; he was the spark that ignited my political consciousness. His impeccable personality, his consistency in both words and deeds, and his unrelenting call for moral rectitude brought me into the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). It was not out of convenience or opportunism, but from a place of sincere admiration and belief in his mission to rescue Nigeria from the grip of corruption and misgovernance.

In 2011, compelled by the depth of Buhari’s integrity and the vision he articulated for a just and prosperous Nigeria, I took the bold step to run for the office of councillor under the CPC, representing the Ajao Estate Ward in Oshodi-Isolo LCDA, Lagos state. Though that contest was not about personal ambition, it was my way of lending voice and presence to the ideals Buhari stood for. I was one of many who believed that Nigeria could be better, and that Buhari’s moral compass was the light to guide that journey.

President Buhari was a man who stood by his principles, even when it was politically costly. His earlier tenure as Head of State between 1983 and 1985 might have been brief, but it set a lasting tone for accountability and national order. He did not pretend to be a populist; instead, he wielded leadership with discipline. He reminded us that public office was not a platform for enrichment but a solemn responsibility to serve the people.

Despite the criticisms and political opposition he faced, Buhari remained consistent in character. He detested corruption with a passion, and he made it his lifelong struggle. Even when out of power, he did not waver or compromise. He returned time and again to the ballot, undeterred by defeat, until the Nigerian people finally handed him the presidency in 2015. His resilience was not fueled by personal gain but by a deep-seated commitment to national rebirth.

As president, Buhari’s administration was not without challenges, no leader’s ever is. But one cannot ignore the deliberate and determined efforts he made to tackle insecurity, revive Nigeria’s global image, promote local production through economic diversification, and lay a foundation for infrastructural renewal. He was austere, frugal, and self-disciplined, a leader who saw public service not as an entitlement but as a sacred trust.

But beyond the policies and politics, what endeared Buhari to many of us was the man behind the image, the quiet, resolute, unshakable force of values. He did not seek to impress the media, he did not posture to gain applause, and he did not flatter elites. Instead, he spoke plainly, acted decisively, and led by example.

To those who were privileged to know him or walk in the path he carved, Buhari’s influence was transformative. He was the reason many of us, previously detached or indifferent, chose to get involved in grassroots politics. He reminded us that Nigeria’s salvation would not come from loud noise or flamboyant promises, but from principled, disciplined, and visionary leadership.

As we bid farewell to this national icon, we do so not with despair, but with solemn pride. Buhari lived a life that inspired hope in the possibilities of a disciplined and upright Nigeria. He did not just preach integrity; he embodied it. And though his voice has gone silent, the echoes of his convictions will continue to ring in our minds and influence generations to come.

President Muhammadu Buhari may be gone, but his legacy will never die. It is now left to us, the believers in his ideals, to carry forward his torch. Let us commit again to the Nigeria he envisioned, a country guided by justice, service, and integrity.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Amen.

Chionye Hencs Odiaka, is a former CPC councillor candidate, can be contacted via hencschionye@gmail.com

