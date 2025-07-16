Peter Obi explained his absence from Buhari’s burial, citing flight restrictions and airport closures due to high-level dignitary visits

Obi stated that mourning extends beyond the burial day and emphasised the importance of honouring the late president’s legacy

He recalled Buhari’s appeal to prioritise the poor, describing the former president as someone who did his best within his capacity

Daura, Katsina state - Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has explained why he was absent at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, which took place on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, July 16, shortly after visiting the late president’s family in Daura, Obi cited flight restrictions as the reason for his absence.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi clarifies his absence from late President Buhari’s funeral ceremony. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@MBuhari

Source: Twitter

“Yes, it was difficult to come here yesterday because there were no flights. Even if you have a flight, you can’t land at Katsina Airport. It was all closed because there were a lot of dignitaries," Obi said.

Obi: Respect for the dead goes beyond burial day

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said his visit was still timely and meaningful, adding that mourning continues even after burial.

“And it is believed that the mourning continues today and tomorrow. Whoever comes today or tomorrow is still part of the mourning,” he said.

He emphasised that paying respects is not just about being present on the burial day but about honouring the memory and legacy of the deceased.

Buhari urged me to care for the poor, says Obi

Obi gives reasons for missing the official burial ceremony of former President Buhari. Photo credit: MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Recalling his personal encounter with Buhari during the 2023 campaign period, Obi shared that the late president had made a heartfelt appeal to him.

“I had the opportunity of meeting him while I was campaigning, and I remember his words to this day: ‘Please care for the poor Nigerians’. That’s what I always remember,” Obi said.

He praised Buhari’s concern for the underprivileged and acknowledged his efforts while in office.

“I believe he did his best within his capacity. I remember vividly his sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s passing, Obi said it serves as a sober reminder of the temporary nature of life and the importance of public service.

“We all have to learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will be called back by our creator,” he noted.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest at his private residence in Daura on Tuesday with full military honours, attended by top government officials and world dignitaries.

Cleric curses politicians in Peter Obi’s presence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video capturing a powerful supplication by renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Zaria, had stirred mixed reactions after he delivered a fiery prayer in the presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

During an event in Kaduna on Monday, Sheikh Zaria made a bold spiritual declaration concerning Nigeria’s leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng