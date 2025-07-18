Rare photos have surfaced showing close moments inside the presidential jet that brought late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s body home from London

Family members and mourners were captured in quiet prayer and reflection, offering a human glimpse into the solemn return journey

The images reveal dignity, faith, and national mourning as Nigeria bade farewell to a former leader whose final flight transcended power

A somber journey home marked the final chapter of Nigeria’s late former President Muhammadu Buhari as rare images emerged showing the private, reflective atmosphere inside the presidential jet that ferried his remains from London to Daura.

In one striking photo, family members sit quietly in the soft-lit cabin. The late president’s eldest son, dressed in traditional white attire, appears deep in thought as he raises his head up to listen to Vice President Shettima words, while Buhari widow and his grief-stricken daughter, draped in black and with prayer rosary in hand, display silent dignity against a backdrop of rich, wood-paneled interiors.

Tinubu ordered Shettima to go to the UK and accompany the remains of the ex-president home. Photo: X/Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

A flight monitor in the background silently traces the path back to Nigerian soil.

Aisha Buhari's meltdown captured

Another poignant image captures the rawness of grief: Miss Buhari, her face partly hidden by shadows, raises her palms over her head, probably in prayer but most likely in grief only she can understand.

Aisha Buhari, clothed in an all-black Abaya, was visibly sad inside the luxurious jet that ferried her husband home. Photo: X/Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

Behind them, in another picture, mourners are visibly moved, their eyes heavy with tears and reflection, as the weight of the moment sinks in.

Buhari's first son was active in the final hours of his father's moment on earth. Photo: X/Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

Yet another photo, equally symbolic, depicts Buhari’s official portrait, placed gently on a table covered in a white robe.

The table rests upon a carpet bearing Nigeria’s coat of arms, reinforcing both the authority and the humility that defined the late leader’s decades in public service.

Buhari's journey back home was as public as it can be. Photo: Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

The images, quietly released, offer Nigerians an close glimpse into the late president’s final flight home—a journey not of power, but of farewell.

They reveal the profound humanity behind the title of “Commander-in-Chief,” as family and officials navigated the sorrow of loss in hushed conversation and prayer, thousands of feet above ground.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng