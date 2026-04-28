Rumours about Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's marriage continued to spark conversation on social media

Recently, an X influencer issued a stern warning to the businessman against remarrying his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

He also advised Olakunle Churchill on what to do if he is still interested in marriage, sparking reactions online

Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), has reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision. He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Influencer Agba advises Olakunle Churchill to marry a new wife if still interested in marriage amid divorce rumours. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

He advised Churchill to pursue marriage with an entirely new woman rather than returning to past relationships if he still wants to wed.

John Joe warned that the businessman's return to his ex-wife would be the "biggest mistake."

"Whatever their case for wanting to divorce may be, that's their personal decisions. But if this man goes back to his baby mama, he would have made the biggest mistake of his life. He should marry a new wife entirely, if he's still interested in marriage. End," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that on Friday, April 25, 2026, Olakunle Churchill sparked rumours about his marriage with actress Rosy Meurer after he stated that he would always choose his children over “anyone or anything else."

Man kicks against Olakunle Churchill remarrying Tonto Dikeh amid rumours. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, have also unfollowed each other amid alleged issues in their marriage. The drama saw Tonto's fans pushing for a reunion with her former husband.

John Doe's advice to Olakunle Churchill is below:

Reactions as John Doe advises Olakunle Churchill

Reacting, some netizens agreed with John Doe's stance against returning to one's ex, while others shared diverse opinions about Churchill.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Briald said:

"He shouldn’t re marry again marriage isn’t for everyone it’s clearly not for him he should just be a bachelor and love his life."

onlineguru__ commented:

"Going back to Tonto dikeh will be the biggest mistake of his lyf I knew it was going to happen at some point though but i hope he doesn’t go that route."

natureess wrote:

"Very simple. I suspect the recent public display of affection is behind this divorce but I'll advice the mam to apply wisdom if that's where the problem is coming from. Devil have ways of penetrating anything that looks good."

n_nneamaka said:

"Immediately I saw the "religious" part of his baby Mama, I knew this is bound to happen. There are still men who gets carried away by "religious" women. These men believe that a blasting in tongues lady is synonymous to a virtuous woman. The irony of the game."

cletusmyles2020 commented:

"Best leave both the baby mama and get a decent and understanding new wife that is ready for the new show."

Judy Austin hails Churchill's wife Rosy Meurer

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, showed support for her colleague Rosy Meurer amid rumours about her marriage to Churchill.

Taking to Rosy's comment section, Judy gushed about her as she simply wrote, "beautiful girl."

Yul's wife's message to Rosy came after she broke her silence following rumours of issues with her husband, Churchill, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng