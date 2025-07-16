Musa Umar Yar’Adua, son of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Maryam Ayuba Shuaibu have tied the knot

Their grand wedding was attended by top politicians, including James Ibori, the former Delta state governor, Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria Barau Jibrin and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki

Photos of the sweet union have surfaced online and generated mixed reactions from Nigerians who described the ceremony as the "best"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, son of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has tied the knot with his sweetheart, Maryam Ayuba Shuaibu.

Nigerians have expressed excitement as Umaru Musa Yar’Adua tied the knot in Abuja. Photo credit: Umaru Yar’Adua

Source: UGC

Saraki, Ibori spotted at the wedding

The couple got married at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Friday, July 11.

This was followed by a dinner held at the THISDAY Dome in Abuja on Saturday, July 12, Daily Trust reported.

Top politicians, including former Delta state governor James Ibori, Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria, Barau Jibrin and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki attended the grand ceremony.

Top politicians including Saraki, James Ibori stormed Abuja for Umaru Musa Yar’Adua's son's wedding. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Yar’Adua’s son weds in Abuja

As usual, Nigerians have taken to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the matter. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@AmrexAmos tweeted:

"Son of a Legend would always be a legend congratulations bro we surely miss your dad even in his Dead we still wish he's alive.

"Congratulations."

@Myndsetfilms tweeted:

"May their home remain blessed."

See photos of Yar’Adua’s son's grand wedding below and here:

Jonathan, Saraki mourn Yar’Adua after 15 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan hailed the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 15 years after he passed away.

Jonathan, in a heartfelt tribute, referred to Yar’Adua as a patriot and a visionary who dedicated his life to public service, promoting inclusive government and national unity.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki also honoured the late leader, describing him as his friend.

Fashola emotional as he marries off daughter

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola, ceded the custodianship of his daughter to a new man.

Fashola was all smile throughout the wedding ceremony as he held firm to her daughter, Yewande, before handing it over to the groom.

The two-term governor donned a white Agbada to the conjugal ceremony, topped with his statement cap.

Read more about Yar'Adua here:

Yar'Adua wanted me to oversee the country - Jonathan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan recounted how a presidential aide delayed his appointment from becoming Nigeria's acting president.

In a trending interview, Jonathan refused to mention the name of the presidential aide he claimed was a member of Yar’Adua’s inner circle.

Jonathan mentioned the implication of Yar’Adua’s aides' action in the polity and asserted that Nigeria's politics is shaped by North-South and religious interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng