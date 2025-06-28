Former President Goodluck Jonathan has recounted how a presidential aide delayed his appointment from becoming Nigeria's acting president

In a trending interview, Jonathan refused to mention the name of the presidential aide he claimed was a member of Yar’Adua’s inner circle

Jonathan mentioned the implication of Yar’Adua’s aides' action in the polity and asserted that Nigeria's politics is shaped by North-South and religious interests

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has narrated how a presidential aide refused to submit his letter to the National Assembly to enable him to assume the role of acting president of Nigeria in the in the Yar 'Adua-Jonathan administration.

Former President Jonathan shared what happened to his boss, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s aide and his appointment as acting president was delayed. Photo credit: CNN

“The letter was withheld” - Jonathan speaks

Nigeria's former president, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in 2010, 15 years ago while in power.

His death shook the nation to its foundations as the Katsina-born politician was widely regarded as a peaceful, effective, and honest leader.

But in an interview shared by The Cable on Saturday, June 28, Jonathan explained how the presidential aide (name withheld) prevented him from taking over power in acting capacity when Yar'Adua's health deteriorated but a presidential aide refused to submit the letter to the National Assembly.

Jonathan speaks about Yar’Adua’s final days, illness and absence as president. Photo credit: Herald

Jonathan stated thus:

"There is always an issue between North and South, Muslims and Christians. And Yar’Adua was a northern Muslim but he was the president and he took over from a southern Christian Obasanjo, who ruled for 8 years. So, the northern Muslims wanted Yar’Adua to at least do 8 years before power could come back to the South and another, probably a Christian, to take over.

"But when the health issue came up, and it was the problem. And that is why, even allowing me to act as the acting president, it was an issue.

"When Yar’Adua was going for the medical check-up, actually, a letter was written, of course the constitution says that for the vice president to act, the president would send a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives, informing them. That letter, was written, but the person, whom the letter was handed over to along the way (I will not mention the name to you now), was one of the aides of Yar’Adua, he refuse to submit the letter to the National Assembly. And Yar’Adua became so ill that he had no control of issues. So, we held a country where the president was not available and there was not acting president."

Jonathan, Saraki mourn Yar’Adua after 15 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan hailed the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 15 years after he passed away.

Jonathan, in a heartfelt tribute, referred to Yar’Adua as a patriot and a visionary who dedicated his life to public service, promoting inclusive government and national unity.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki also honoured the late leader, describing him as his friend.

