Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13

Former Vice President Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and some yet-to-be-identified individuals were spotted at the grave site on Wednesday, July 16

Netizens reacted to the action, raising powerful questions about the motives behind the act

Daura, Katsina State- Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, were spotted visiting the grave site of the late former President Muhammad Buhari at his residence in Daura, Kaduna State.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai were spotted visiting the grave site of the late former President Muhammad Buhari at his residence in Daura, Kaduna State. Photo credit - @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement and a picture posted by media personality Imran Muhammad on Wednesday, July 16.

The statement reads, "This morning, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai visited the grave of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari."

According to the picture, Atiku was spotted at the site where President Buhari was buried, standing alongside El-Rufai and some other yet-to-be-identified individuals.

Netizens react to the action

Nigerians took to social media, especially X.com, to criticise the motive behind the act, saying they were pulling a political stunt rather than mourning the deceased

Henry MD (Don P) @donpanacio

"Peter Obi will soon come to visit Buhari's grave and pay condolences to his family with his camera crew! Some of the people in this picture were there yesterday, but the event overshadowed them, so they have to come this morning for an appearance! Is politics now, burial is over!"

Tanwinjin @JamieOlat

"Politicians are the most unpredictable people. Wait for Pitobi to visit and sit near the grave, or sweep it after being called out for not attending"

De’Otunba GCFRN 1 @de_generalnoni

"So dem carry politics to burial again?? They could not set aside there differences and bury the man. Chai!"

Hon. Oguntoyinbo O. Ismael@lanreneville

"They turned the man's grave to political ground. The same man they never expected nor honour while he was alive. His spirit and soul will never support you all. You all will fail"

Stan zubbys @StanleyNwaokik3

"All those money he was busy syphoning to himself na another people will enjoy it now"

PragmaticDB @DbPragmatic

"The coalition will do anything and everything for photo ops. May God continue to rest the soul of Sai Baba"

Source: Legit.ng