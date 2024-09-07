Former President Goodluck Jonathan described the passing of Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua as a personal loss

During a condolence visit to the Yar’Adua family in Katsina, Jonathan extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of himself, his team, and his community

Jonathan shared that while travelling to Kigali, Rwanda, he received the sad news of her death

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed that the passing of Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua is a personal loss, stating, "this woman essentially shaped who I am today."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yar’adua’s mother died at the age of 102 at the Katsina Teaching Hospital after a brief illness on Monday evening.

Jonathan speaks on death of late Yar'Adua's mon Photo credit: @AGINAS

Source: Twitter

Jonathan made these remarks during a condolence visit to the Yar’Adua family in Katsina on Saturday, following the death of their family matriarch, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“It is a very sad moment for all of us. I travelled on Monday because I was going to Kigali. When I arrived at Adis Ababa our head of mission there told me about the sad news.

“On behalf of myself, my team, my community and my state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Yar’Adua family and indeed to the peole of Katsina State.

“She was a mother that we lost, but Allah has blessed her. To live that long shows that Allah has accepted her. She was a good woman, she was a blessed woman, she brought children that contributed significantly to the development of our great nation."

He shared that while en route to Kigali, Rwanda, he received news of her passing, and upon his return to Nigeria on Friday, he felt it important to visit Katsina to offer his condolences, The Punch reported.

Saraki mourns late Yar’adua’s mother

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has mourned the death of Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

Saraki commiserated with the Yar’adua family over the “incredible woman” passing over the passing of Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng