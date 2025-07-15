The late former President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has been seen in her emotional moment at the burial of her husband, who died on Sunday, July 13

The former first lady was flanked by President Bola Tinubu's wife, Remi, who was there to sympathise with the former president's family

President Tinubu has honoured the family of the former President when he ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to coordinate the repatriation to Nigeria

It was an emotional moment when Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, flanked her predecessor, Aisha Buhari, at the burial of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina on Tuesday, July 15.

Former President Buhari died at an undisclosed hospital in London on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday and were given a state burial, where President Bola Tinubu led the federal government delegation.

VP Shettima visits Buhari's family

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier visited the family of the late former president in London and coordinated the paperwork for the repatriation to Nigeria. Shettima had visited the Buhari family on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

In the company of Shettima to the Buhari's family was the chief of staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The development can be described as a presidential condolence visit.

Recall that President Tinubu had earlier announced that the national flags should be fly at half at half mast across the country for seven days, which started on Sunday, July 13. The federal government then extended its condolences to the late president's family, the people of Katsina state and Nigerians at large while praying for the repose of his soul.

Garba Shehu, an aide to the late former president, earlier disclosed that the immediate past president died in a London hospital. However, the former presidential aide did not disclose the name of the hospital in Landon.

Buhari's profile

Buhari, born on December 17, 1942, died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. He was a former military head of state who later became a civilian president. The late president was one of the most influential and polarised figures in Nigeria's political scene.

President Tinubu and Buhari's alliance ahead of the 2015 presidential election led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While Tinubu was the leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Buhari was leading the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Tinubu was said to have contributed financially, logistically, and votes for the success of Buhari's presidency in 2015. He was said to have been there for him during the 2019 presidential election, where Buhari contested for a second term in office.

NNPP chieftain Abioro mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro has mourned the demise of the immediate past Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NNPP chieftain in a statement sent of condolence message to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari's family and Nigerians at large.

Speaking on Buhari's death, the former senatorial aspirant described the death of the ex-president as a great loss for the country.

