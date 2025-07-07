Amid rising insecurity across Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies to take decisive action against terrorists

Tinubu issued the directive during the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, where he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima

At the event, Shettima assured the military that they had full support to confront and defeat those undermining the nation's sovereignty

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies to decisively confront terrorists, bandits, insurgents, and separatist agitators threatening the nation’s unity and peace.

Tinubu to Army: "The time to rise is now"

Delivering the president’s message at the grand finale of the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration held on Sunday, July 6, at Murtala Square, Kaduna, Vice President, Shettima declared that the military had the full backing of the presidency to act without fear or hesitation.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with absolute clarity: the time to rise is now.

“You have my full authorisation and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation.

“You are my confidence, my support, and my prayers,” Shettima said, quoting Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, the president described terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and separatist movements as grave existential threats, warning that they must no longer be seen as minor disturbances.

“These evils do not discriminate, they destroy churches and mosques alike and orphan children without asking their tribe or faith,” he said.

Tinubu pledge support to military

Tinubu also pledged unwavering federal support for the military, promising sustained investments in modern weaponry, intelligence, and manpower to ensure Nigeria’s sovereignty and security are protected.

"I assure you that this administration stands firmly with you on that path," he added.

Speaking further, the president vowed that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and wounded soldiers, would never be forgotten.

Nigerian Army loses 17 soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army declared a three-day national mourning period from June 25 to 27, 2025, to honour 17 soldiers killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Kwana Dutse, Niger state.

Ten other soldiers were injured in fierce gun battles against bandits in parts of Kaduna and Niger states, with troops reportedly intercepting 300 terrorists.

The Army confirmed airstrikes and ground assaults inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists, while flags will fly at half-mast across all formations in tribute to the fallen heroes.

