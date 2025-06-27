The Nigerian Army has declared a three-day national mourning period from June 25 to 27, 2025, to honour 17 soldiers killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Kwana Dutse, Niger state

Ten other soldiers were injured in fierce gun battles against bandits in parts of Kaduna and Niger states, with troops reportedly intercepting 300 terrorists

The Army confirmed airstrikes and ground assaults inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists, while flags will fly at half-mast across all formations in tribute to the fallen heroes

In addition to the 17 soldiers killed, ten others sustained injuries while repelling coordinated attacks on several communities and military bases in Kaduna and Niger states.

In the wake of a deadly ambush that claimed 17 soldiers, the Nigerian Army has taken two major steps to honour the fallen and address the threat.

Source: Getty Images

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt Col Appolonia Anele, disclosed that the operation was launched following credible intelligence, which led troops to intercept approximately 300 bandits in the Kwanar Dutse Forest.

She explained that the terrorists were attempting to carry out a night-time manoeuvre towards Kwatankoro Forest, possibly to initiate fresh attacks on nearby communities or flee the intensifying military operations in Zamfara state.

Troops reportedly engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted over three hours, ultimately thwarting their plans and forcing them to retreat.

“Sequel to the ground engagement by the Nigerian Army troops, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, delivering accurate heavy bombardments on identified terrorists’ locations.

“Although the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses.

“Further operation is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists,” the statement said.

Following the death of the soldiers, the Army noted that the mourning will span from Tuesday, 25th June to Thursday, 27th June 2025, and will be observed across all Army formations nationwide.

In a solemn statement posted via X, the Army expressed deep sorrow over the loss and emphasised the heroism of the fallen officers.

“We pay our deepest respects to these fallen heroes and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones,” the statement read.

Flags to fly at half-mast in honour of fallen heroes

The Nigerian Army has issued two significant directives after losing 17 soldiers in a terrorist attack.

Source: Getty Images

As part of the tribute, the Nigerian Army has directed that its flag be flown at half-mast in all military formations throughout the mourning period.

This symbolic gesture serves as a visible sign of national grief and appreciation for the soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice.

The Army praised the 17 soldiers for their unwavering dedication and valour in defence of Nigeria, vowing that their courage and selflessness would never be forgotten.

“Their sacrifice will forever be remembered and cherished,” the statement concluded.

