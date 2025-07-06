Former Minister Solomon Dalung has declared that the 2027 elections will be a direct contest between Nigerians and President Tinubu's administration

He accused the government of worsening poverty and hardship, warning that even political manipulation won't prevent electoral defeat

Dalung urged opposition leaders to unite under the ADC coalition to confront the ruling APC and reclaim the country

The former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has declared that the 2027 general elections will not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

Former Buhari ally, Dalung, has assured there is no way out of defeat for Tinubu in 2027. Photo: FB/ABAT, Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

He accused the administration of “weaponizing poverty, hunger and hardship,” and warned that Nigerians are nearing a tipping point.

Dalung confident no way out for Tinubu in 2027

Dalung, a former member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, did not mince words when he said that no amount of political manipulation could save the current government from defeat at the next polls.

“Like I promised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even if the 36 state governors of Nigeria defect to the APC and he appoints Seyi Tinubu as the chairman of INEC and maybe appoints his wife as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, they will be defeated in 2027,” he said.

He described the 2027 elections as a struggle between a suffering population and a political elite that has, in his view, failed to meet the basic needs of the people.

Minister urges opposition forces to unite

Dalung said the situation in the country has gone beyond party politics, urging Nigerians to unite across political lines to challenge what he described as a government disconnected from the realities on ground.

Dalung urges opposition forces to unite in order to unseat the incumbent in 2027. Photo: X/ADCNigeria

Source: Twitter

To achieve this, he called on opposition figures to rally around the newly formed coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, the coalition offers a viable platform to reposition the political landscape and confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.

PDP coalition promises Tinubu 10 million votes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of over 1,000 youth groups under the umbrella of PDP Youth Vanguard for Renewed Hope had pledged its full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

The group’s leadership made the announcement in a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Charles Onoja, stating that the decision reflects a broader shift among young Nigerians toward performance-based leadership over rigid partisanship.

According to the coalition, Nigeria is witnessing a new era where competence is taking precedence over party loyalty. The group pointed to the ongoing transformation across key sectors of the country — including infrastructure, education, aviation, and job creation — as evidence of Tinubu’s strong performance, particularly the introduction of the student loan scheme and reforms aimed at economic stability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng