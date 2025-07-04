Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai and members of the CJTF have uncovered a significant cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs under the bridge linking Marte and Dikwa in Borno State.

The unexploded bombs are placed by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists under the strategic bridge.

Nigerian Army narrates how cache of unexploded bombs were discovered under bridge. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams deployed from both Marte and Dikwa Forward Operating Bases discovered the bombs during a targeted clearance operation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the HQ Nigerian Army Facebook page on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The Nigerian Army said a total of 56 fully prepared IEDs have been safely recovered from the location.

According to the Facebook post, controlled procedures are currently underway to render the remaining devices safe for complete recovery and disposal.

“This successful operation has prevented a potentially catastrophic attack and reaffirms the vigilance, expertise, and commitment of Nigerian troops in safeguarding key infrastructure and civilian lives within the North East theatre.”

Explosion rocks Borno military barracks

Recall that panic gripped residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks in the early hours of Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The incident reportedly began at about 12:05 am, with residents in the vicinity forced out of their homes by the sounds of loud blasts and the sight of red flares lighting up the sky around the barracks.

Legit.ng reports that men of the fire service stormed the scene, with sirens sounding all around the area.

ISWAP terrorists Kill 6 villagers in fresh Borno attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that members of the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group attacked and killed six villagers in Borno state.

The ISWAP terrorists also kidnapped several others after ambushing the victims who went to the bush to gather firewood.

Three villagers who escaped into nearby bushes during the attack and have since safely returned to their families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng