First Lady Remi Tinubu has announced a donation of N1 billion to support the victims of recent attacks in Plateau state

She made the announcement during her condolence visit on July 4, 2025, and she disclosed the source of the funds she donated, stressing that it's not from government coffers

In the wake of rising insecurity in the country, Remi Tinubu also encouraged Nigerian youths to shun fear and explore the country

Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated N1 billion to victims of the recent attacks in Plateau state.

N1bn: Money from my pocket - Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, who announced the donation during her condolence visit to the state, on Thursday, July 4, said the money she donated is not government funds, but money she has personally raised to help others. She said:

“Today, I have come with a donation of N1 billion for the Renewed Hope Initiative. I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring life, not to pour money into a basket.

“Please understand that the money I have for this initiative is not government funds. It is money I have personally raised to help others. As I continue to travel and see the impact of our work, I ask for your prayers as we seek to make a lasting change.”

First Lady urges Nigerians to explore the country

Speaking further, Remi Tinubu noted that the children should not be afraid to travel or explore Nigeria and must protect our future generations from living in fear, adding that she travelled far and wide, and even served in Kano State during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

Buttressing her point, The First Lady added that her love for the country is not political, but about how the country has blessed her, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has condemned the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau state, describing them as “genocide sponsored by terrorists.”

The attacks, which occurred on March 28, 2025, claimed the lives of at least 52 people, including children.

