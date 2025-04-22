Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, praised President Bola Tinubu for exceeding expectations in governance during a visit from the First Lady in Akure

Senator Remi Tinubu, on a two-day visit to Ondo State, launched healthcare and empowerment projects under the Renewed Hope Initiative

The First Lady distributed medical kits, business grants, and support materials to women while traditional rulers and the governor welcomed federal interventions

Veteran Yoruba leader and Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship of the country, saying the President has gone beyond his expectations since assuming office.

Fasoranti made this known on Thursday during a visit by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to his residence in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Afenifere leader has lauded Tinubu's leadership in the country. Photo credit: ABAT/FB

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's leadership praised by Afenifere chief

The First Lady’s visit was part of a two-day official trip that combined goodwill gestures and the launch of key initiatives under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

According to a statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the 98-year-old elder statesman offered prayers and commended the administration’s efforts.

“I am satisfied with what he is doing in Nigeria. Well done,” Fasoranti remarked, offering his blessings to both the President and the First Lady for their dedication to national development.

During the visit, Senator Tinubu described Pa Fasoranti as a fatherly figure to both herself and the President. She noted that the visit was informal and aimed at acknowledging his long-standing contributions to national discourse and unity.

Remi Tinubu enges over 60 monarchs in Ondo

Earlier that day, the First Lady had engaged with over 60 traditional rulers from Ondo State in a meeting led by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The monarchs offered words of encouragement for the President's governance and praised the First Lady’s ongoing advocacy in the areas of health and women’s empowerment.

Tinubu's wife engaged over 60 monarchs in Ondo state. Image: FB/Sen. Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Instagram

At a formal event held at The Dome in Akure, Senator Tinubu distributed healthcare kits - including 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs - to midwives across the South-West.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

She also announced the disbursement of a N50 million grant to support 1,000 women petty traders in Ondo State.

The grant, handed to the state’s First Lady, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, is under the RHI Small Business Recapitalisation Programme. In a further show of support for women entrepreneurs, 200 women were presented with bales of fabric to enhance their business operations.

In her keynote address, Senator Tinubu lauded the commitment of health workers and urged them to engage in continuous professional development. She revealed that nearly 60,000 of the targeted 120,000 health workers nationwide had already completed their retraining.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa welcomed the federal government’s support, citing recent developments such as the transformation of Adeyemi College of Education into a university and the establishment of an Airforce School in the state capital as key milestones.

Tinubu told federal lawmakers behind killings in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of civil society organizations had raised alarm over what it described as politically motivated violence in Benue State, allegedly orchestrated by influential politicians aiming to destabilize the region and provoke a state of emergency.

Under the banner of the Coalition for Civil Society in Nigeria and Advocates of Social Justice, the group held a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng