The Oyo State Government has urged residents to avoid selling cows and rams on major roads during the forthcoming Eid al-Kabir festival, stressing that designated markets are available across all local councils

At a stakeholders’ summit in Ibadan, officials reassured herders and farmers that the 2019 Anti-Open Grazing Law is not targeted at any ethnic group but designed to promote peace and order

Stakeholders agreed that strict compliance with the law is essential to prevent conflicts, protect livelihoods, and ensure public safety

The Oyo State Government has cautioned residents against selling cows and rams on major roads during the forthcoming Eid al-Kabir festival.

The directive applies across all 33 Local Government Areas of the state, with officials stressing that livestock trading should only take place in designated markets.

Oyo State Government warns residents against roadside sale of cows and rams during Eid al-Kabir to ensure public safety and order. Photo credit: SeyiMakinde/X

Source: Facebook

Clarification on anti-open grazing law

According to PUNCH, during the Stakeholders Summit on Adherence to the 2019 Anti-Open Rearing and Grazing Law in Ibadan, the government reassured herders and farmers that the law is not intended to intimidate or oppress any ethnic group.

A communique stated:

“The implementation of the 2019 Anti Open Rearing and Grazing Law is neither aimed at intimidating nor oppressing a particular ethnic group in the state. There are designated markets for such business activity in all the local governments in the state.”

Stakeholders call for compliance

Stakeholders resolved to ensure strict compliance with the law, citing its health and economic benefits. They urged collaboration with the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority to raise awareness among farmers and herders.

Justice Aderonke Aderemi (retd), Chairperson of OYRLEA, emphasised the importance of compliance:

“Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law was enacted to address the farmer-herder conflicts, destruction of farmlands, threats to public safety, and disruptions to livelihoods.”

She warned that traders caught violating the directive will face fines, while confiscated rams will be seized by authorities.

Voices from the summit

Musbau Babatunde, Secretary to the State Government, urged stakeholders to focus on enforcement to strengthen adherence.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, encouraged farmers to embrace ranching, stressing that livestock is a business that should not disrupt others.

Tunji Thomas, Director of Civil Litigation, highlighted that rule of law is the foundation of democracy and essential for preventing conflict.

Eid al-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the two major Islamic celebrations. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah, symbolised through the sacrifice of an animal, usually a ram. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.

Justice Aderonke Aderemi highlights that true compliance with grazing regulation promotes peace, security, and development in Oyo State. Photo credit: SeyiMakinde/X

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How Muslims will observe Eid al Adha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are preparing for one of the most significant Islamic celebrations of the year as Eid Al-Adha approaches.

The festival, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, provides an opportunity for spiritual reflection, communal prayer, and family gatherings.

The exact dates for 2026 are expected to depend on the sighting of the moon, but astronomical calculations suggest that Arafah Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday, May 2, Gulf News reported.

Source: Legit.ng