Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has labelled the March 28 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs that killed at least 52 people as "genocide sponsored by terrorists"

He urged security agencies to unite and uncover the sponsors of the violence, stressing that the attacks were not random but an organised effort to destabilise the region

With Plateau’s long history of communal violence, the governor and residents are demanding urgent intervention to end the cycle of bloodshed and ensure justice for victims

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has condemned the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, describing them as “genocide sponsored by terrorists.”

The attacks, which occurred on March 28, 2025, claimed the lives of at least 52 people, including children.

“It Is Genocide": Nigerian Governor Spits Fire As 52 Die After Herders’ Attacks

Mutfwang laments state of security

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, April 7, the governor expressed deep outrage over the killings and called on security agencies to expose those behind the violence.

“I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists.

“The question is, who are the persons behind the organisers of this terrorism? This is what the security agencies must help us to unravel," Governor Mutfwang declared.

He emphasised that the attacks were not mere clashes or random acts of violence, but part of a larger, orchestrated plot to destabilise the region and wipe out entire communities.

Calls for unity among security agencies

The governor stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration, urging security operatives to work together to identify the masterminds behind the attacks.

“This is being sponsored from somewhere, and I am sure that in the coming days, the security agencies will work together, not at cross-purposes but in unison, to be able to bring out the requisite intelligence that will help us to put this matter behind us,” he said.

Plateau's long history of conflict

Plateau State has for years been plagued by violent clashes often attributed to herders and farmer disputes, banditry, and communal tensions.

The latest tragedy is among the deadliest in recent times and has once again drawn attention to Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

As the state mourns the loss of over 50 lives, residents and human rights groups have continued to call for justice and swift action to prevent further bloodshed.

President Tinubu reacts to Plateau attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had ordered a nationwide security crackdown following deadly attacks in several Plateau state communities that left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

The coordinated assaults occurred in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos local government area, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, plunging residents into mourning and displacing families.

