Tinubu Speaks on Nigeria's Economic Woes in St. Lucas: “We Inherited a Country Near Bankruptcy"
- The President told Nigerians in Saint Lucia that his administration inherited a collapsing economy but has begun major reforms to restore stability
- Nigerians in Saint Lucia appealed to Tinubu over costly work permits and the absence of a Nigerian diplomatic mission; he assured diplomatic steps were underway
- Tinubu and NiDCOM Chair Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the diaspora’s contributions, with the President receiving a custom portrait as a gesture of appreciation
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians living in Saint Lucia that his administration inherited a country on the verge of bankruptcy.
Nigeria is recovering, says Tinubu
However, the president noted that his government has since taken bold steps to rescue the economy and restore investor confidence.
Speaking during an interactive session on Wednesday, July 3, at the Windjammer Resort in Castries, Tinubu assured the diaspora community that Nigeria is on the path to recovery, citing reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and reducing oil smuggling.
“We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy. Nigeria has recovered. We have made the smuggling of our oil unattractive. We have stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank of Nigeria," he said.
Tinubu noted that although Nigeria’s per capita income remains low, the government is committed to inclusive growth and long-term economic stability through ongoing reforms, Punch reported.
Government committed to supporting Nigerians abroad
The President assured the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia that they have not been forgotten, encouraging them to work hard and stay connected to their homeland.
“For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed,” he said.
The forum, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and led by its Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, brought together professionals, students, and religious leaders. It was Tinubu’s second engagement with the diaspora in Saint Lucia in two days.
Diaspora raises key concerns on permits and diplomacy
Members of the Nigerian community used the opportunity to share pressing concerns with the President.
One key issue raised was the high cost of work permits in Saint Lucia, which currently stands at $2,500 per year.
Smart Duah, President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, urged the Nigerian government to establish a diplomatic mission in Saint Lucia to better serve its citizens, Vanguard reported.
Tinubu acknowledged the concern and confirmed that discussions were already underway to address the issue through diplomatic channels.
Praise for Nigerians' contribution abroad
Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the positive image Nigerians in Saint Lucia continue to project.
“Nigeria is proud of what you contribute to Saint Lucia,” she said.
Dr Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, a paediatrician who moved to Saint Lucia nearly 20 years ago, also shared her family’s journey of raising children who have all become medical doctors.
She expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the visit, saying,
“Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than ever thought.”
Father Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian priest, said the large turnout was proof of the high regard Nigerians in Saint Lucia have for the President.
President Tinubu receives symbolic gift
The community presented President Tinubu with a custom portrait.
The gift, designed by Doris, a medical student and visual artist based in Saint Lucia, as a token of appreciation for his visit and engagement.
