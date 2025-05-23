First Lady Oluremi Tinubu called for increased support and partnerships to boost education, praising initiatives like the Five Cowries Art Education Initiative for lasting community impact

FCT, Abuja - The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for increased support and partnership to enhance education in the country.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng, dated Friday, May 22, and signed by Busola Kukoyi, SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President's wife made the appeal while speaking at the Charity Gala Event organised by the Spouses of Heads of Missions in Nigeria, which aimed to raise funds for the Five Cowries Art Education Initiative.

First Lady highlights impact of innovative education programmes

Senator Tinubu emphasised the lasting effects of initiatives like the Five Cowries project on vital sectors such as education.

“From renovating schools and assisting hospitals, to supporting poor people in business, your contributions are making a lasting impact in our communities,” she stated.

She also praised the spouses of heads of missions for their active involvement in Nigeria’s development beyond their diplomatic duties.

“They have become a part of the success stories recorded in the country through their various activities,” she added.

Call to action: support and funding pledged for art education

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to education, Tinubu said,

“I believe that education is the foundation of true national development. Since inception, President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope Initiative have continually contributed toward education and youth empowerment.

"At this juncture, I urge everyone to support the Five Cowries Initiative either with financial donations, advocacy or partnership. On behalf of RHI, we pledge N100 million to support 5,000 arts exhibitions across Nigeria.”

Spouses of heads of missions champion arts in education

Mrs Lucrecia Downer, spouse of the British High Commissioner to Jamaica, noted in her welcome remarks that promoting the arts is crucial for strengthening learning outcomes.

“This informed our decision to support the Five Cowries Art Education Initiative to raise funds that will enhance art education, improve learning, and broaden access to education in rural and underserved communities,” she explained.

NGO founder outlines vision for expanding arts education

Polly Alakija, founder of the Five Cowries Art Education Initiative, shared plans to expand arts education across Africa, focusing on global themes such as conservation, citizenship, and health as advocacy tools to educate children and women, particularly in rural communities.

The gala event successfully raised funds to support the NGO’s ongoing work to improve learning outcomes through arts, contributing to Nigeria’s broader educational development.

Source: Legit.ng