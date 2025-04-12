A 56-year-old man and his two sons, aged 25 and 16, were gruesomely murdered while asleep in Zogu village, Miango District, Plateau state

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) confirmed the killings, and noted that the number of deaths in the area had risen to nine within a single week

The IDA has condemned the recurring violence and urged security agencies and the Plateau state government to take urgent action as the state police command is yet to react

A father and his two sons have been reportedly killed in Zogu village in Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Spokesperson of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Sam Jugo, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos, Plateau state capital.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, April 12, he gave the names of the victims as Weyi Gebeh, aged 56, Zhu Weyi, aged 25 and Henry Weyi aged 16.

According to Jugo, the victims were killed in the night while they were sleeping, describing the incident as barbaric.

He said:

“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has been notified of yet another attack on Zogu village, Miango which claimed the lives of a father and two of his sons namely: Weyi Gebeh, 56 years; Zhu Weyi, 25; and Henry Weyi, 16.

“This recent event brings to nine deaths recorded this week alone. IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigwe land and calls on the security agencies to do whatever that’s required to halt this barbarism on our land and get perpetrators apprehended to face justice.

“The way criminal elements invade our motherland and kill with impunity seems to suggest a more sinister motive than mere reprisals. IDA therefore calls on the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigwe land.”

As of the time of filling this report, the spokespersons of Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, and the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, were yet to react to the incident.

Legit.ng understands that this sad incident happened days after Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state condemned the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state, describing them as “genocide sponsored by terrorists.”

The attacks, which occurred on March 28, 2025, claimed the lives of at least 52 people, including children.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a top government official, Samuel Jatau, narrowly escaped an ambush by suspected terrorists in Bokkos LGA while visiting communities affected by previous attacks.

It was reported that the terrorists attacked the SSG's convoy but were forced to flee into the mountains after a swift response from his security personnel.

In reaction, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, who visited Plateau state on Sunday, pledged justice for victims of the recent attacks.

