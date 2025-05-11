Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan has thrown her weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has promised to campaign alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mrs. Jonathan has ruled out returning to Aso Rock Villa with her husband, Goodluck Jonathan in 2027.

Patience Jonathan says Nigeria's presidency is turn by turn. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

The ex-First Lady threw her weight behind the principle of rotational “turn-by-turn” leadership.

“I stand by my friend. My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go.”

As reported by The Punch, she stated this after receiving the Women Icon Leader of the Year award from Accolade Dynamics Limited in Abuja on Saturday night, May 10, 2025.

“We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was a governor’s wife. I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.

“Because you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn—I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn—then we go. And when we go, will we still meet? Where will we meet? I don’t know."

Mrs Jonathan said she looks young because she has rest of mind and has no plan to return to Aso Rock.

“I don’t want to go there—let my friend be there. Let me also “wahala” her the way she used to “wahala” me when I was there! Let me also tease her. And until she comes out, she will be young. But for now, she won’t be young.”

Patience explains why she's not returning to Aso Rock

Recall that Mrs. Jonathan ruled out a return to the Presidential Villa, citing the immense stress of public life

Ms Jonathan said at a public event that the stress was overwhelming and that she would not accept another opportunity to return.

Patience Jonathan is the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan and has also served as a permanent secretary in Bayelsa state.

Oluremi Tinubu hosts Patient Jonathan in Aso Rock

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hosted Dame Patient Jonathan at the presidential villa.

It was gathered that Patient Jonathan's visit to the villa was to show solidarity and support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dame Jonathan also urged Nigerian women to back Oluremi and her husband in their quest to fulfill and uphold the renewed hope mantra.

