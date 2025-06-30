President Bola Tinubu may have to weigh the options of his vice presidential candidates in the 2027 election, considering the fact that the opposition leaders are forming a coalition against him



President Bola Tinubu has been rumoured to have a chance of dropping Vice President Kashim Shettima in his political calculation ahead of the 2027 presidential election. This is because the opposition leaders are gathering to form a coalition against him ahead of the poll.

Tinubu, in his political strategies to secure his chances in the 2027 election, may be on the lookout for a running mate who will pull larger votes in the 2027 presidential election, to boost his chances against the opposition, particularly the coalition movement.

In the scheme of things, Tinubu may choose between these three northern politicians who have the potential to pull votes for him in the next general elections. Below are the three northern politicians who may work with Tinubu as vice president.

Kashim Shettima

Shettima is the current vice president and may still retain his position in the next general election. Although there has been a rumour of a rift between him and Tinubu but the presidency has consistently denied any rift between the two political giants.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the vice president has shown loyalty over the period that he and the president have worked together. The legal icon explained that there was no compelling justification to drop Shettima in the next election. Her statement reads:

"Vice President Shettima has demonstrated loyalty and competence, and he has proven to be a steady partner in governance. There is no compelling reason to fix what isn’t broken."

Abdulaziz Yari

The former governor of Zamfara State may also be on the list to become the next vice president of Nigeria. He is an influential politician who commands the crowd in his state.

Yari, who is currently representing Zamfara West, made a statement when he contested for the Senate President against Godswill Akpabio in 2023. Thus, picking Yari as vice president means that many senators would be willing to work for Tinubu's second term in office.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, made a statement during the poll by sweeping votes in Kano. He not only defeated the APC in the state, but his party won the governorship, senatorial and many of the assembly seats.

He has been rumoured to be working to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his coming was said to have influenced the resignation of the ruling party's former national chairman, who is a sworn political enemy of Kwankwaso.

Tinubu, having Kwankwaso on his side, means he has secured millions of votes from Kano and some parts of other northern states. On the other hand, Kwankwaso has consistently noted that he and Tinubu remain friends irrespective of their political affiliations and differences.

Source: Legit.ng