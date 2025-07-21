President Bola Tinubu has been described as an unshakable candidate in the face of the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement

Atiku's coalition, which recently adopted the ADC as its political platform, was said to have shown no seriousness in winning the 2027 election

Bisi Afolabi, a political analyst, posited that many of the coalition leaders are nursing presidential ambition, which may affect their chances in the next election

The chances of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement sacking President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election have come under heavy criticism from a political analyst, Bisi Afolabi.

Afolabi, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, has not shown the seriousness of taking over power in the next cycle of elections.

Why coalition leaders may not sack Tinubu

The legal practitioner cited the fact that many of the coalition leaders have yet to resign from their previous party, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Thus, they are yet to show some commitment to the coalition.

While explaining that the coalition has the potential of becoming a strong opposition, he pointed out the fact that the leaders of the coalition have expressed interest in the party's presidential ticket, a development that may polarise the ADC.

His statement reads:

"The Nigerian Political terrain is not new to coalitions of political parties, as evidenced by the 2013 coalition of ACN, CPC, a part of APGA, and a splinter group of PDP formed the ruling All Progressives Congress. So, in that light, the coalition is not new to Nigeria.

"However, the important personae in this present coalition appear to be playing games and not necessarily interested in the success of the coalition they are founding. Atiku Abubakar, a leading light in this Coalition is still a card carrying member of the PDP, Peter Obi is still a card carrying member of the Labour Party, Aminu Tambuwal, as we speak is a senator on the platform of the PDP representing Sokoto South, he is yet to defect nor resigned his membership of the party. How can they claim to be working for the success of a political alliance while still being members of competing political parties?"

Afolabi points out individualism in ADC

The legal practitioner also pointed out that individualism is another challenge of the newly adopted ADC, noting that the leaders of the coalition, including Atiku and Obi, are nursing presidential ambition and hoping to get the party's ticket.

He said:

"Another issue with this ADC coalition is that there seems to be a priority given to individual ambition over doing the dirty work and creating the political structures necessary to unseat the Tinubu-led APC government.

"Peter Obi, for example, has already gone on record to say he would contest the presidential election in 2027; however, he currently belongs to both the ADC and LP. We are not sure under which of the platforms he intends to run, or perhaps, one of the parties is a backup option for the other.

"Aminu Tambuwal, Rotimi Amaechi, and Atiku Abubakar are other prominent names within the coalition who are rumoured to be eyeing its presidential ticket, despite the fact that the party has just been launched and has no single elected office holder within its ranks.

"Given the haphazardness and the perceived prioritisation of individual interests over corporate success within the ranks of the newly launched ADC. The coalition seems to be a house that is still under construction, yet already divided against itself. The possibility of such a house standing is very remote."

Aregbesola's influence on Atiku's coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election cannot be threatened by the former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor's involvement in the coalition.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, made the proposition, noting that the political journey of the former governor evolved around Tinubu.

According to Afolabi, Aregbesola's influence began to wane after he left the office as the governor of Osun State.

