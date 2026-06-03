DJ Cuppy sparked online buzz after a playful post she made about becoming an aunty

Popular influencer Daniel Regha stepped in with a sharp correction that went viral

The exchange quickly trended, leaving fans divided over the billionaire heir’s grammar

Popular social media influencer Daniel Regha has taken a swipe at Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, following a recent post she made about Elon Musk.

The billionaire had shared pictures of his sister Temi Ajibade flaunting her baby bump, with Cuppy celebrating the news that she was soon going to be an aunty.

DJ Cuppy faces criticism after man points out English mistake. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In her excitement, DJ Cuppy wrote:

"Am going to be an auntyyyyy 🍼💘."

Reacting to the post, Daniel Regha corrected her grammar, writing:

"I am, or I'm (going to be an auntyyyyy). Remember you are an Oxford graduate."

The exchange quickly gained traction online, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Some suspected that Cuppy was trying to rage-bait her followers.

See the post below:

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy earlier shared her excitement after her younger sister, Temi Otedola, announced she was expecting her first child with singer Mr Eazi.

Temi and Mr Eazi had earlier left social media buzzing after unveiling beautiful maternity photos from their white-themed pregnancy shoot.

The celebrity couple shared the heartwarming announcement through a joint Instagram post, where Temi accompanied the photos with a touching Bible verse.

“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart,” she wrote.

Shortly after the announcement went viral, DJ Cuppy also joined in celebrating the good news.

Taking to her official X page, formerly Twitter, Cuppy expressed excitement over becoming an aunt for the first time.

“My sister @TemiOtedola is pregnant. I’m going to be an Aunty,” she wrote excitedly.

Earlier, Temi Otedola shared what she struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi. In a recent podcast, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

In her words: “I’m minding my business doing my email, and I just get this scroll of a message saying everything he’s upset about me, my body was already becoming hot at some point, I can’t even read because I’m so angry.”

Netizens react to Cuppy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@UgwuEmmanu3136 said:

"She isn't tweeting for perfection. Anyway, you did a simple correction, but you have to understand that sometimes people tweet with so much excitement that they won't even check if they made mistakes or not."

ifinediehub said:

"Cuppy wey just dey rage bait dey go. 😂"

@wtfisAk_ said:

"But if we’re being real… this grammar error shouldn’t even be coming from such a person. She attended top schools, and I still don’t understand how she still made this error."

@ThatsammyB said:

"I never thought I would see the day a poor man would be able to have a better understanding than a rich woman who went to Oxford. It says a lot about how the standard of England has fallen. What a shame!"

DJ Cuppy’s English comes under scrutiny after viral exchange. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng