Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, lost his seventh attempt to become the president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. Atiku is a major force in Nigerian politics, and there is a chance that he may give the top job another try.

Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, first attempted to be Nigeria's president in the third republic, where he reportedly contested the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential ticket by proxy.

Down to 2023, Atiku had his seventh attempt at the presidency with much drama and theories that led to his failure at the poll and the Supreme Court, but the big question is, will he join the race in 2027? The answer is yes.

Below is a list of factors that may push the former vice president to join the 2027 race:

Unfinished Presidential Ambition

As earlier mentioned, the former vice president still has his eye on the presidency, and this may push him to contest in the 2027 election. After losing the legal battle against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku hinted at his plan to contest in 2027.

Unlike before, when he would have travelled to Dubai after the election, Atiku had often appeared in the media and was seen in different parts of the country, engaging people. He had visited prominent and influential political actors and had been championing the coalition movement.

Strong political network and resources

As mentioned earlier, Atiku is a major force in Nigeria's political terrain. He had the political network and resources to compete with President Tinubu in the next general election. The former vice president had been a successful businessman and the number one in the country between 1999 to 2007.

A testament to his political network and resources is the fact that he almost matched up with President Tinubu in the 2023 election. Analysts have posited that if Atiku had gone into the last presidential election with a united PDP, he would have been declared the president.

Strong influence in PDP and coalition

Atiku still has a strong influence in the PDP and took the role in the coalition movement. The former vice president was the first to make calls for opposition leaders to form a coalition against President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Also in the PDP, Atiku's influence cannot be undermined, considering the fact that the current chairman of the party's reconciliation committee and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, worked closely with him in the 2023 election, which remains a pointer.

Will Atiku contest in the 2027 election?

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the former vice president may contest for president again in 2027, citing his recent political moves. He said:

"I don't see Atiku bowing out of the 2027 presidential race, considering his recent political moves, such as the coalition movement."

Why Atiku may not run in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, may not be contesting in the next general election.

The former vice president may drop in ambition in the 2027 presidential election because of his age concerns and other factors.

However, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, expressed the confidence that Atiku will contest in 2027, irrespective of the odds.

