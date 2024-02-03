A scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow has been crushed to death at the Mile 12 Market area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos state

LASTMA PRO, Adebayo Taofiq, said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the victim due to a brake failure

Adebayo added that LASTMA officials apprehended the articulated truck driver after crushing the unidentified man to death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Mile 12, Lagos state - Tragedy struck at the Mile 12 Market area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos state when a truck driver crushed a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow to death.

According to The Punch, the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

Scavenger pushing wheelbarrow crushed to death. Note: Photo used for illustration purpose Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adebayo said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the victim due to a brake failure while travelling at full speed.

Taofiq further stated that the victim was saved alive from the accident scene by LASTMA officers but died while he was being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Daily Trust reported.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority today apprehended an articulated truck driver after crushing a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow to death by Mile 12 Market, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.”

He added that:

“Upon information on the death of the scavenger, some miscreants and hoodlums trooped out to attack the truck driver, but he was rescued to Ketu Police Divisional Headquarters by LASTMA officials with the support of security personnel,”

Mechanic’s car crushes Mother, 2 children to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman and her two children were killed after a car rammed into them in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos state. The accident occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, around 8:30 pm at 77 bus stop, Shibiri Imude road.

An eyewitness explained that the car was on top speed when it crushed the woman and her two children.

The eyewitness said: “The driver was at a high speed when the car rammed into the woman and her two children. The trio died instantly.

Source: Legit.ng