No fewer than 32 cows were killed in the Odeda LGA of Ogun State following a heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon

The affected cows were reportedly owned by both the Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba communities in the area

The Baale of Osara, Wasiu Afolabi, and the commissioner of police, Lanre Ogunlowo, confirmed the bizarre incident

Ogun state - At least 32 cows were reportedly struck dead at Osara, Obantoko area of Abeokuta in Odeda Local Government area (LGA) of Ogun state during a heavy rainfall on Saturday, June 21.

Lightning kills 32 cows in Ogun

The Baale of Osara, Wasiu Afolabi, confirmed the incident to The Punch on Sunday, June 22.

According to the Baale, the incident reportedly happened during the torrential rainfall, which started at about noon on Saturday.

He noted that the Fulani herders in charge of the cows alerted him to the tragic incident at about 2 pm on Saturday.

Wasiu Afolabi explained that the matter had been reported to the Aregbe police division as well as Dr Afolashade Adeyemo, the chairman of Odeda Local Government Area.

Afolabi said:

“I got to their place, where they usually keep these cows before they are taken out for grazing and saw these dead cows. We have, however, reported the incident to the Aregbe police division as well as the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, Dr Afolashade Adeyemo, and other people who must be aware.”

Police react as lightning kills cow in Ogun

Reacting, the commissioner of police, Lanre Ogunlowo, confirmed the bizarre incident.

In a message to the Punch, Ogunlowo said:

“The Command is well aware. The incident was reported to DPO Aregbe Division at about 13:30 hours on 21/06/2025. He led a team to the scene. 32 cows were struck dead when thunder and lightning occurred during a heavy downpour of rain.”

Nigerians react as Lighneing kills cow

Following the news, many took to the comment section on Facebook and shared their opinion on the matter. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

Maximus Onyedikachi Uzoho said:

"The gods are hungry. Country hard. No one d bring cows again for sacrifice. Ogun don settle himself."

Okoli Christian Chukwuemerie wrote:

"Ogun no dey fall hand 😊😊 spiritually and fiscally active."

Vincentjay Nwosu stated:

"I dey tell people say the difference between Thor and Sango na packaging both of them na god of thunder."

Omo Joyce said

"Can this lightening help us take away the evil politicians."

