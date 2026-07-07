Bobrisky Makes Surprising Confession About Her HIV Test, Leaves Fans Talking
- Bobrisky has shared an unexpected revelation about her personal life despite claiming she has been celibate for years
- The crossdresser explained why she continues to undergo HIV testing every six months
- Her disclosure has ignited conversations about health awareness, prevention, and responsible living
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has opened up about her health routine.
The social media personality disclosed that she still goes for an HIV test every six months, even though she claims she has not been sexually active for years.
Bobrisky, who was recently exposed by a Federal Government panel, made the revelation through her Instagram Story, where she explained that her decision has nothing to do with fear but everything to do with prevention and peace of mind.
According to the internet celebrity, regular testing has become a personal habit she is unwilling to abandon.
She explained that while she believes she is not currently at risk, she prefers knowing her status rather than making assumptions.
Nigerian mum in UK who had lamented over life abroad finally becomes British citizen, shows passport
"I'm so weird. Every six months, I still go for an HIV test — even though I haven't been with anyone in years," she wrote.
Explaining her reason further, Bobrisky stressed that she prefers preventive healthcare to relying on medication later.
She added that regular screening gives her confidence and helps her stay at peace.
"God knows I just don't like taking chances or relying on medication. Prevention and peace of mind will always win," she added.
Read Bobrisky's post about her HIV status
Reactions trail Bobrisky's post
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@Mechnics95 stated:
"Point of correction: any woman coming to you. Last I checked you are a man and remains a man by default"
@SolomonInbox commented:
"I no blame you my brother life reall tough for men I understand why you choose your part"
@LaceVine noted:
"You haven't been with anyone in years but you go for HIV test every 6 months. If you insist ."
Benjamin Ekpenyong
"How will he position you? You dey face up abi You dey face down?"
Can one earn N2.5 million a month selling roasted corn? Nigerians react to viral corn seller's video
Pearl Fuchy
"Don't worry that thing you dey find you go soon see am simple and then your borrowed body go calm down."
Abubakar Adamu
"D only shocker we dey wait for na ur pregnancy update... head like go be like shim is pregnant.. now ur new baby go dey confused on how to adress u. May b Mama D papa is ok."
Bobrisky shares prison experience
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in the prison.
He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.
He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.