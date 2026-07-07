Bobrisky has shared an unexpected revelation about her personal life despite claiming she has been celibate for years

The crossdresser explained why she continues to undergo HIV testing every six months

Her disclosure has ignited conversations about health awareness, prevention, and responsible living

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has opened up about her health routine.

The social media personality disclosed that she still goes for an HIV test every six months, even though she claims she has not been sexually active for years.

Bobrisky claims she has not been sexually active for years. Photos: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky, who was recently exposed by a Federal Government panel, made the revelation through her Instagram Story, where she explained that her decision has nothing to do with fear but everything to do with prevention and peace of mind.

According to the internet celebrity, regular testing has become a personal habit she is unwilling to abandon.

She explained that while she believes she is not currently at risk, she prefers knowing her status rather than making assumptions.

"I'm so weird. Every six months, I still go for an HIV test — even though I haven't been with anyone in years," she wrote.

Explaining her reason further, Bobrisky stressed that she prefers preventive healthcare to relying on medication later.

She added that regular screening gives her confidence and helps her stay at peace.

"God knows I just don't like taking chances or relying on medication. Prevention and peace of mind will always win," she added.

Read Bobrisky's post about her HIV status

Reactions trail Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Mechnics95 stated:

"Point of correction: any woman coming to you. Last I checked you are a man and remains a man by default"

@SolomonInbox commented:

"I no blame you my brother life reall tough for men I understand why you choose your part"

@LaceVine noted:

"You haven't been with anyone in years but you go for HIV test every 6 months. If you insist ."

Benjamin Ekpenyong

"How will he position you? You dey face up abi You dey face down?"

Pearl Fuchy

"Don't worry that thing you dey find you go soon see am simple and then your borrowed body go calm down."

Abubakar Adamu

"D only shocker we dey wait for na ur pregnancy update... head like go be like shim is pregnant.. now ur new baby go dey confused on how to adress u. May b Mama D papa is ok."

Bobrisky says she continues to undergo HIV testing every six months. Photo: Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in the prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng