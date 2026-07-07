A banker has announced his resignation from a Nigerian bank after working at the financial institution for almost two years

The Benue State University graduate admitted that resigning from the bank was a difficult decision, as he had built meaningful relationships, learnt a lot and grown at his previous workplace

He spoke about the new bank where he secured employment, appreciating everyone who has believed in him and supported him throughout this journey

Aondoakura Christopher, a banker, has resigned from his banking job after barely two years, as he takes up a new role in another bank.

Christopher, a graduate of Benue State University, shared the development on LinkedIn on July 6, describing his decision to quit his previous workplace as difficult.

A banker reveals he has resigned from his bank job for a new role elsewhere. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aondoakura Christopher

Source: UGC

Christopher resigned from The Alternative Bank, where he worked for close to two years (one year and seven months), according to his LinkedIn work experience information.

Banker's experience at previous Nigerian bank

In his LinkedIn post, Christopher stated that his journey at The Alternative Bank was filled with valuable lessons and experiences.

According to Christopher, he was privileged to work alongside exceptional colleagues who became friends. He has now joined Globus Bank, where he works as a relationship manager. His LinkedIn post read:

"A month ago, I made the difficult decision to resign from my role at The Alternative Bank.

"Leaving a place where you've learned, grown, and built meaningful relationships is never easy. Yet, I believe that growth often begins where comfort ends, and every new chapter presents an opportunity to become better.

"My journey at The Alternative Bank was filled with valuable experiences, lessons, and the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues who became friends. I remain sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed to my personal and professional growth during my time there.

"Today, July 6th, I am excited to begin a new chapter as I join Globus Bank. I look forward to embracing new challenges, creating meaningful impact, and continuing to grow in my career.

"To everyone who has supported, encouraged, and believed in me throughout this journey, thank you. Your support has meant more than words can express. Here's to new beginnings, continuous learning, and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

A banker quits one bank job for another. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aondoakura Christopher

Source: UGC

Banker celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the banker's new role below:

Precious Ordu said:

"Welcome to GB family."

Engr. OJUKWU CHIBUEZE said:

"Congratulations. Globus is really making waves."

Paul Alechenu said:

"Congratulations bro, wishing you a fulfilling journey."

Clifford Ortese said:

"Congratulations my brother 🎊.

"Cheers to a greater new chapter."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former banker at a Nigerian bank had disclosed how much he earned monthly before his resignation.

Bank manager resigns after 9 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bank manager at a Nigerian bank had resigned after nine years.

He was the branch manager of three out of the four branches where he worked in his bank, the United Bank of Africa (UBA). In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, he thanked God for the services he was able to render to society through his little position.

According to the statement, he was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title in recognition of his community service. This is in addition to countless other awards he has received for his meritorious service.

Source: Legit.ng