The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said 36 cows were killed and 42 poisoned in the Bassa local government area of Plateau state

The incident occurred after Governor Caleb Mutfwang banned night grazing following the recent killings in the state

The Chairman of MACBAN in Bassa LGA, Ya’u Idris, shared more details about the killings of cows/cattle

Plateau state - The crisis in Plateau state took another dimension as 36 cows were reportedly killed and 42 poisoned in Bassa local government area of the state.

The incident happened around 4:30 pm at the Tafi Gana junction area on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Bassa LGA, Ya’u Idris, said the cattle were grazing in the area when the incident happened.

As reported by Daily Trust, Idris said the poison was placed on garden eggs and scattered around the grazing area.

He, however, called on members of the Fulani community not to take the law into their hands.

“We have about 78 cattle grazing in the area. Currently, 36 have been killed, and the remaining 42 are in critical condition. It’s uncertain what will happen to them due to the poisoned garden eggs scattered around.

“We’ve informed the GOC 3 Division, and he visited the scene. He urged us not to take the law into our hands and promised to investigate those behind the incident and have them arrested.”

Plateau killings: Governor Mutfwang bans night grazing

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has banned night grazing, transportation of cattle, and movements of motorcycles beyond 7 pm in the state.

The governor announced in a state broadcast following the loss of lives and destruction of property in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs.

“In response to these attacks, the following measures take effect from Wednesday, April 16th: Night grazing is strictly prohibited. Transportation of cattle after 7pm is banned, and motorcycle movement is restricted from 7 pm to 6 am statewide."

Chairman of MACBAN in Bassa LGA says the incident has been reported all security agencies.

