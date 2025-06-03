Nigeria wants to boost local milk production in the country and has decided to import high-yield dairy cattle from Denmark

The move comes on the back of statistics showing that Nigeria spends over $1.5 billion annually on the dairy import bill

The plan is to double milk output from 700,000 to 1.4 million tonnes in five years and reduce imports significantly

Idi Maiha, the Minister of Livestock Development, has revealed that the country spends over $1.5 billion annually on dairy imports due to a significant gap between local production and demand.

Speaking at the World Milk Day Conference in Abuja, held over the weekend, Maiha said Nigeria consumes around 1.6 million metric tonnes of milk annually, but produces just 700,000 metric tonnes, leaving a 60% supply gap covered through costly imports.

Maiha said:

“Our low production not only drains foreign exchange bbecause we have to import to cover up the deficit but also undermines food security.

"More critically, our per capita milk consumption is among the lowest globally.”

Vanguard reported that the minister also noted that Nigeria falls far short of the World Health Organisation’s recommended annual milk intake of 210 litres per person, with average consumption at just 8.7 litres.

Maiha added:

“Our current level barely enough for tea throughout the rainy season. “Our goal is ambitious but achievable; to double Nigeria’s milk production from 700,000 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes annually in the next five years."

Why is Nigeria importing milk?

Speaking further, the minister explained that the problem is that Nigeria’s cattle population of over 20 million consists mainly of traditional pastoralist breeds that don’t produce much milk.

These local breeds are not as productive as modern dairy cattle.

He added:

"To address the shortfall, Nigeria is importing high-quality dairy cattle from Denmark. One local farm has already received over 200 female cattle, known as heifers, and is now using intensive breeding techniques to expand its herd with these higher-yielding animals."

Additionally, Nigeria has launched a national strategy for managing animal genetic resources with help from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, a United Nations agency that focuses on food and farming issues, BusinessDay reports.

Minister Maiha emphasised that Nigeria is not starting from scratch in this effort.

Maiha said:

“With over 20.9 million cattle, 60 million sheep, and 1.4 million goats already, we are not starting from zero, we are building from strength."

FG set to turn Obudu Cattle Ranch into livestock and dairy hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has announced plans to transform the Obudu Cattle Ranch into a major livestock and dairy hub.

This move will propel the country towards actualising Nigeria's N33 trillion beef and dairy industry.

The government has also put other plans in place to drive food security and the development of the livestock industry.

