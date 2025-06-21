Twelve people, including the father and younger brother of the groom, were killed in a mob attack on a wedding-bound bus in Mangu

Survivor Ibrahim Umar revealed that despite explaining they were travelling to a wedding from Kaduna state, the attackers refused to listen

The Plateau state Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident, with authorities seeking to bring the perpetrators to justice

Mangu, Plateau state - Twelve people, including the father and younger brother of a groom, were killed on Friday, June 19, in a brutal attack by a mob on a wedding-bound bus in Plateau state.

Wedding travelers attacked on way to ceremony

The victims were part of a group of 31 passengers travelling in an 18-seater bus belonging to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

They were heading from Basawa community in Kaduna state to Pau in Plateau for a wedding ceremony when the attack occurred.

Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, Chief Imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Mangu, confirmed the deaths and said 19 injured survivors are currently receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital, Punch reported.

Survivor recounts harrowing ordeal

One of the survivors, Ibrahim Umar, revealed the heartbreaking details of the attack, highlighting the loss within the groom’s family.

“The father and younger brother of the groom were also killed in the incident. The groom’s uncle was killed too,” Umar said.

He explained further:

“The groom is originally from Zaria but lectures at an institution here. While teaching, he met a woman, and they agreed to marry. We were carrying kola nuts and other marriage gifts for the wedding. We explained everything to the attackers, but they refused to listen.

"We told them we were strangers from Kaduna State heading for a wedding, but they didn’t believe us. We are all from the same family and community.”

Soldiers praised for swift intervention

Umar also commended the soldiers stationed near the attack site for their timely response.

“The soldiers really helped us. They came to rescue us quickly. If not for their prompt action, the situation would have been far worse,” he added.

Police investigation underway

The Plateau state Police Command has confirmed the incident and said investigations have commenced, Daily Trust reported.

An official statement on the matter is expected soon as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The tragic attack has left the community devastated as families mourn the loss of their loved ones on what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

