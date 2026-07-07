Davido revealed that he would have pursued a career in the entertainment industry even if music had not worked out for him

The Afrobeats singer said his love for show business would have led him to own a record label or run a media company rather than perform on stage

The Grammy-nominated artist also disclosed that he holds a BSc in Business Management and could have taken a corporate route

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about what his life might have looked like if his music career had never taken off, and it turns out the entertainment industry would still have claimed him one way or another.

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, whose full name is David Adeleke, made the revelation during a recent interview with PlayKisstra, giving fans a rare glimpse into the side of him that exists beyond the stage.

Music star Davido discusses his university business degree and explains his readiness for a corporate job at top financial institutions. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, his deep-rooted love for music and show business would have pushed him towards ownership rather than performance.

Whether that meant building a record label or founding a media company, he was always going to find a way into the world of entertainment.

"I'd probably be a label owner or have a media house because I've always loved entertainment. Even if I was working in my daddy's office, I can see myself having a side business like a music label just because I love music," he said.

Davido shares his passion for the entertainment industry and details his alternative business choices outside of music. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's degree and corporate option

Beyond his passion for entertainment, Davido also acknowledged that a more traditional career path was never entirely off the table.

The singer confirmed that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, which he says gives him real options in the corporate world.

He spoke with confidence about his qualifications, noting that the degree is not just a credential collecting dust.

"I have a degree. I have a BSc in Business Management, so I can go to Barclays here and try to get a job. You know what I'm saying? I could get a job. I can actually get a job. I got a résumé," he said.

The comments offer an interesting window into how Davido views himself outside of his identity as one of Afrobeats' biggest names.

While he has built a career most artists can only dream of, he appears grounded in the reality that success requires more than talent alone, and that he came prepared either way.

Watch Davido speaking about his career below:

Davido praises Tony Elumelu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido reacted to Tony Elumelu's announcement regarding his position at the United Bank for Africa.

The billionaire businessman disclosed his intention to step down as the Group Chairman of the financial institution on August 21, 2026, explaining that his retirement follows the completion of the 12-year tenure limit for non-executive directors stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development and the appointment of Emmanuel N. Nnorom as the incoming Chairman, Davido expressed his admiration, writing, "NAH MAN U BE."

Source: Legit.ng