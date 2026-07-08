Lionel Messi shattered multiple FIFA World Cup records during Argentina's dramatic comeback victory over Egypt

The Argentina captain overtook Diego Maradona in one historic category while matching and breaking several long-standing milestones

Messi's latest heroics helped the reigning champions book their place in the quarter-finals in unforgettable fashion

Lionel Messi once again wrote his name deeper into football history after inspiring Argentina to a breathtaking comeback victory over Egypt while rewriting the FIFA World Cup record books.

The 39-year-old captain produced another masterclass as the defending champions recovered from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic round of 16 encounter. His performance not only kept Argentina's title defence alive but also saw him surpass legendary compatriot Diego Maradona and establish an astonishing 11 records in a single night.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Messi endured a frustrating start after missing an early penalty, but he responded in trademark fashion by providing an assist before scoring the equaliser as Argentina overturned a seemingly impossible deficit.

Cristian Romero started the comeback before Messi levelled the scores, while Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround deep into stoppage time to send the South American giants into the last eight.

Legit.ng takes a look at the 11 incredible records Messi achieved during Argentina's memorable victory.

1. Messi overtakes Maradona for most World Cup assists

Messi's pinpoint cross for Cristian Romero's goal saw him move clear of Diego Maradona as the player with the most assists in FIFA World Cup history since records began in 1966.

According to Opta, the assist was his ninth at the tournament, taking him one ahead of Maradona's eight and adding another remarkable achievement to his glittering international career.

2. Messi dominates World Cup scoring among players aged 38 and above

Per statistician MisterChip, the Argentina captain also strengthened his place in football history by becoming responsible for 47% of every World Cup goal scored by players aged 38 or older across the tournament's 96-year history.

His longevity continues to separate him from virtually every other player to have featured on football's biggest stage.

3. He joins Pele among knockout-stage legends

Messi's equaliser against Egypt was his seventh goal in World Cup knockout matches.

That tally drew him level with Brazilian icon Pele on the all-time list, leaving only Kylian Mbappe, Leonidas and Ronaldo Nazario ahead of him.

4. First player to score in six straight knockout matches

The goal against Egypt also made Messi the first footballer ever to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches.

His remarkable run stretches from Argentina's victorious 2022 campaign through to the current tournament, breaking the previous record of five shared by Leonidas, Gyorgy Sarosi and Vava.

5. Oldest player to record a goal and assist in a knockout match

At 39 years old, Messi became the oldest player in FIFA World Cup history to both score and provide an assist in the same knockout fixture.

He surpassed the previous record held by Sweden's Nils Liedholm, who achieved the feat at the age of 35 during the 1958 tournament.

Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir saves a penalty by Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

6. Unwanted penalty record

Although Argentina eventually celebrated victory, Messi also set an unwanted record after failing to convert from the penalty spot.

The miss was his fourth penalty failure in regular World Cup play, more than any other player in the tournament's history. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan sits second with two missed penalties.

7. First player to miss two penalties in one World Cup

Messi's latest miss also saw him become the first footballer to miss two penalties during a single World Cup edition outside penalty shootouts.

His earlier miss came against Austria before another unsuccessful attempt against Egypt.

8. A performance worthy of Maradona comparisons

The Argentine captain produced one of the tournament's finest all-round displays.

Opta added that by scoring, completing at least five successful dribbles and creating five or more chances from open play, Messi became the first player to achieve those numbers at a World Cup since Diego Maradona's famous display against Belgium in 1986.

9. Highest scoring start since Gerd Muller

Messi's eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup means no player has scored more through the opening five matches of a single tournament since Germany legend Gerd Muller netted 10 goals in 1970.

The remarkable scoring streak has been central to Argentina's title defence.

10. Extends his own World Cup scoring streak

The goal against Egypt also extended another record already belonging to Messi.

According to FIFA, he has now scored in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, further lengthening the longest scoring run ever recorded in the competition.

11. Equals Argentina's oldest World Cup scoring record

By reaching eight goals at the 2026 World Cup, Messi equalled Guillermo Stabile's long-standing Argentina record for the most goals scored by an Argentine player in a single edition of the tournament.

Stabile first achieved the feat during the inaugural World Cup in 1930, and nearly a century later, Messi has matched the historic benchmark.

Messi reflects on dramatic comeback

Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional Messi admitted the victory brought enormous relief after Argentina found themselves staring at elimination.

The captain explained that qualification was all that mattered, describing the comeback as one of the toughest moments of the tournament while expressing delight that his side found a way to recover.

Source: Legit.ng